The Cast Of Kim Davies' SMOKE Will Take Part in Post Show Q&A: BDSM on Stage and in Life

The Q&A will feature Meaghan Martin and Oli Higginson with the company's Intimacy Director, Asha Jennings Grant, and Lydia Shaw founder of Luxury BDSM Brand Kilter.

Jan. 19, 2023  
A post-show Q&A will be held following Kim Davies' Smoke at Southwark Playhouse, on 15 February at 9:15pm with Meaghan Martin and Oli Higginson. Martin and Higginson will be joined by the company's Intimacy Director, Asha Jennings Grant, and Lydia Shaw founder of Luxury BDSM Brand Kilter. They will invite the audience to take part in a 30 minute, free, post show Q&A about the nuances of sex positivity, consent, BDSM, and kink-shaming after the performance.

Actors Oli Higginson and Meaghan Martin said today: "We are so excited to speak with Lydia, Asha and our audience members about the nuances of consent and the challenges that arise in the play SMOKE. We have been so fortunate to work with a range of experts and advocates in BDSM, stage intimacy, trauma psychology and sexual education throughout the development of this piece. We look forward to learning more and expanding the conversation with anyone who comes along on the 15th!"

The story takes place in early 2010s New York City at a BDSM party. Julie (Meaghan Martin) is a privileged college dropout dipping her toes into the world of S&M. She meets John (Oli Higginson), a cynical struggling artist willing to act as her guide. Their whirlwind encounter starts as a sexually-charged game of cat and mouse, but as they get to know each other these seemingly self-possessed characters have their boundaries and notions of consent challenged. The consequences are irreparable and unsettling.

Oli Higginson plays John. His theatre credits include, LAVA (Soho Theatre), A Christmas Carol (The Old Vic), The Last Five Years (Southwark Playhouse, Garrick Theatre), The Haystack (Hampstead Theatre), Maggie & Ted (Garrick Theatre), The Assassination of Marcus Garvey (Theatre503), and Napoleon Blown Apart (Arcola Theatre). His television credits include, Bridgerton, The Pursuit of Love, This England, Julia.

Meaghan Martin plays Julie. Her theatre credits include, Never Not Once and The Actor's Nightmare (Park Theatre), and The Least We Could Do (The Other Palace). Her television credits include House M.D, Wendy: The Series, 10 Things I Hate About You, Awkward. Her film credits include, Safelight, Bad News, Wives of the Landed Gentry, Journey, Camp Rock, Camp Rock 2, Dear Lemon Lima, Sironia, Geography Club and Ten Dates.

Asha Jennings Grant has worked as intimacy director across The Solid Life of Sugar Water (The Orange Tree Theatre), Jitney (The Old Vic/Leeds Playhouse), All's Well That Ends Well (RSC), SAD (Omnibus Theatre), Growth (ARLA South), Vinegar Tom (The Maltings Theatre), and Leopards (Rose Theatre Kingston). Her television credits as intimacy coordinator include Perfect, The Confessions of Frannie Langton, Sherwood, The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe, Mood, and Brave New World.

Lydia Shaw is the founder of Luxury BDSM Brand Kilter, which provides women with good quality BDSM accessories.




