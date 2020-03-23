The Best Podcasts For All Things Theatre, Dance and Comedy

Podcasts are a brilliant way of passing the time, while learning something new and being entertained at the same time. Here is our pick of some of the best to satisfy your cravings for theatre, dance and comedy.

Theatre

The Hamilcast

For your fix of all things Hamilton, this podcast hosted by Gillian Pensavalle covers everything from the history of the story, to interviews with the cast and amazing stories related to this most epic of musicals.

www.thehamilcast.com

Royal Court Playwright's Podcast

Hosted by Olivier Award-winning playwright Simon Stephens, this podcast is a brilliant insight into the work of some of our best-known playwrights. A must for any aspiring writer and fascinating for everyone.

royalcourttheatre.com/podcasts

NT Talks

The National Theatre has a superb collection of podcasts, made up of live recordings with an array of leading playwrights, actors and directors. Essential theatrical listening; the most recent talk with Michael Billington is simply wonderful.

podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/nt-talks

British Theatre Guide

The British Theatre Guide podcast features an incredible variety of interviews with every type of theatre creator; from actors to fringe directors and West End producers.

btguide.libsyn.com

Exeunt Podcast

Although not updated since December 2019, this is still a fascinating podcast with an unusual angle. Director Rebecca Atkinson-Lord talks to a variety of artistic directors about leaving a legacy; the interview with Vicky Featherstone is particularly enlightening.

exeuntmagazine.com/category/podcast

David Tennant Does A Podcast With...

The great actor, known for his extensive stage work and of course for Doctor Who, proves an extremely engaging host and interviewer. His relaxed style draws thoughtful and personal anecdotes from a range of guests, including Sir Ian McKellen, Olivia Colman, Jon Hamm, Michael Sheen and Jodie Whittaker.

www.david-tennant.com/podcast

Dance

The Wonderful World of Dance and Ballet

Featuring exclusive interviews with ballet dancers, choreographers and artistic directors, this is an excellent podcast for anyone needing a ballet fix. Interviews with the English National Ballet's Precious Adams and Alina Cojocaru are insightful and very detailed.

podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/ballet-dance-podcast

Pod De Deux

A fairly specialised, but very perceptive podcast about issues and life in general in the dancing community. Guests include choreographers, artists and many other people connected to the dance world.

poddedeux.com

Comedy

Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend

Anyone who follows comedy knows the genius of Conan O'Brien. His podcast was set up for him to find out more about his celebrity guests and the result is a masterclass in easy banter.

www.earwolf.com/show/conan-obrien

You Made It Weird

Stretching back nearly 10 years, You Made It Weird is a truly brilliant podcast hosted by Pete Holmes, who interviews and jokes with an incredible range of comedians such as Aisling Bea and Judd Apatow. Hilarious and interesting in equal measure.

youmadeitweird.libsyn.com





