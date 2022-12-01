THE WIZARD OF OZ is Coming to the London Palladium in 2023

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dec. 01, 2022  
Michael Harrison and the Really Useful Group are thrilled to announce that The Wizard of Oz, the musical based on the iconic story by L. Frank Baum, will play a strictly limited season at the world-famous London Palladium next summer.

Michael Harrison, the producer of the smash-hit Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, presents Curve's brand-new production of one of the world's most beloved musicals, beginning performances on Friday 23 June (Press Night: Thursday 6 July).

For more information and to be first in line for tickets, go to www.wizardofozmusical.com Full booking details, including when tickets will go on sale, will be announced in due course.

Join Dorothy and Toto on an unforgettable adventure as they are swept over the rainbow to the merry old land of Oz.

Featuring the iconic original score from the Oscar-winning MGM film, including Over The Rainbow, Follow The Yellow Brick Road and We're Off To See the Wizard - with additional songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice - this spectacular production will be a magical experience for all the family.

Directed by Nikolai Foster (Billy Elliot The Musical, A Chorus Line) The Wizard of Oz has choreography by Shay Barclay, Set Designer is Colin Richmond, Projection Designer is Douglas O'Connell, Costume and Puppet Designer is Rachael Canning, Lighting Designer is Ben Cracknell, Sound Designer is Adam Fisher, Creative Consultant is Mark Kaufman, Musical Director and Musical Supervisor is George Dyer, Magic Consultant is Scott Penrose, Casting Director is Kay Magson CDG, Props Supervisor is Marcus Hall Props, Costume Supervisor is Anna Josephs and Wigs, Hair and Makeup Designer is Elizabeth Marini.

Michael Harrison said: "The London Palladium is the home of the summer blockbuster musical, and there really will be no place like the Palladium for Dorothy, Toto, Scarecrow, Tin Man and Lion, as they embark on their journey down the Yellow Brick Road. Nikolai Foster and his team have created a new and magical production of this beloved musical, and we can't wait to open the doors to audiences from next June."

Casting for the London production of The Wizard of Oz is to be confirmed.

Follow the yellow brick road next summer to The London Palladium!

Michael Harrison, Gavin Kalin with David Mirvish, Crossroads Live, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Rupert Gavin & Mallory Factor by arrangement with The Really Useful Group Limited, present the Curve production of The Wizard of Oz.




