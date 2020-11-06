THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Announces New UK Tour For 2021

The show will tour the UK from March to October 2021.

Since it first opened in London in June 1973 at the Royal Court's Theatre Upstairs, Richard O'Brien's Rocky Horror Show has become the world's favourite Rock 'N' Roll musical, having been performed worldwide for over 45 years in more than 30 countries and translated into 20 languages. This critically-acclaimed new production is now back by huge public demand and will tour the UK from March to October 2021. Tickets are on sale from 12.00pm on Friday 6 November. Casting will be announced soon.

Directed by Christopher Luscombe, the smash hit show features all of the famous musical numbers which have made The Rocky Horror Show such a huge hit for over four decades, including "Sweet Transvestite", "Science Fiction/Double Feature", "Dammit Janet" and, of course, the timeless floor-filler, "The Time-Warp" - this is perfect show to help people forget the doom and gloom of recent months.

Rocky's creator, Richard O'Brien, said: "I am as thrilled, as the parent of an irrepressible child must be when they see their offspring skipping and dancing with abandon regardless of the when, where or why of the reason for doing so, to tell you that The Rocky Horror Show will be allowed out to play again in 2021. We ALL need a bit of cheering up lately so, please, break out the fishnets and join us for the fun."

The Rocky Horror Show tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank'n'Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house whilst on their way to visit their favourite college professor. It's an adventure they'll never forget, with fun, frolics, frocks and frivolity, bursting with timeless songs and outrageous outfits. The Rocky Horror Show is a guaranteed party, which famously combines science-fiction, horror, comedy and music while encouraging audience participation - meaning, of course, getting dressed-up in the most outrageous fancy dress.

The Rocky Horror Show first began life in 1973 before an audience of just 63 people in the Royal Court's Theatre Upstairs. It was an immediate success and transferred to the Chelsea Classic Cinema, before going on to run at the Kings Road Theatre, 1973-79 and the Comedy Theatre in the West End, 1979-80. In 1975 it was transformed into a film called 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show'. This film adaptation took over $135 million at the Box Office and is still shown in cinemas around the world more than 40 years after its premiere, making it the longest running theatrical release in cinema history. Many stars including Russell Crowe, Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Jerry Springer, Jason Donovan and Meatloaf have appeared in The Rocky Horror Show over the past 45 years.

In 2015, as part of a sold-out season at London's Playhouse Theatre, a special star-studded Gala charity performance in aid of Amnesty International was broadcast to over 600 cinemas across the UK and Europe. The live screening - featuring a host of celebrities playing The Narrator including Stephen Fry, Mel Giedroyc, Emma Bunton, Ade Edmondson, Anthony Head and Richard O'Brien - smashed box office records and was the biggest grossing film in cinemas across the UK. The performance was subsequently screened on the Sky Arts channel.

Ready to thrill you with fun and naughty moments, The Rocky Horror Show is the boldest bash of them all. But be warned, this show has rude parts!

Tour Dates

W/C 01/03/2021 Southampton: Mayflower Theatre

W/C 08/03/2021 Southampton: Mayflower Theatre

W/C 29/03/2021 Oxford: New Theatre

W/C 05/04/2021 Hull: New Theatre

W/C 12/04/2021 Stoke-On-Trent: Regent Theatre

W/C 19/04/2021 Brighton: Theatre Royal

W/C 26/04/2021 Edinburgh: Festival Theatre

W/C 03/05/2021 Cardiff: New Theatre

W/C 10/05/2021 Belfast: Grand Opera House

W/C 17/05/2021 Bradford: Alhambra Theatre

W/C 24/05/2021 Liverpool: Empire Theatre

W/C 31/05/2021 Richmond: Theatre Royal

W/C 14/06/2021 Norwich: Theatre Royal

W/C 21/06/2021 Aberdeen: His Majesty's Theatre

W/C 28/06/2021 York: Grand Opera House

W/C 19/07/2021 Blackpool: Opera House

W/C 26/07/2021 Canterbury: Marlowe Theatre

W/C 02/08/2021 Milton Keynes: Milton Keynes Theatre

W/C 09/08/2021 Nottingham: Royal Concert Hall

W/C 16/08/2021 Glasgow: King's Theatre

W/C 23/08/2021 Manchester: Opera House

W/C 06/09/2021 Plymouth: Theatre Royal

W/C 13/09/2021 Llandudno: Venue Cymru

W/C 20/09/2021 Sunderland: Empire Theatre

W/C 27/09/2021 Birmingham: New Alexandra Theatre

