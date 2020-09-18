THE MOUSETRAP Announces Two Casts For its Return to London

The production reopens on Saturday, 24 October.

The Mousetrap has announced two rotating casts for its socially-distanced reopening at St. Martin's Theatre in London, London Theatre Direct reports.

The production reopens on Saturday, 24 October.

The first cast includes Alexander Wolfe, Brenda Longman, Haydn Oakley, Kate Tydman, Lizzie Muncey, Paul Hilliar, Peter Landi, and Philip Voyzey.

The second cast includes Damien Matthews, Eleanor McLoughlin, Joshua Griffin, Neil Ditt, Nicola Blackman, Sam Ebenezer, Sarah Moss, and Tony Timberlake.

The two casts are directed by Ian Talbot and will wear costumes designed by Janet Hudson Holt. The production features company stage management by Graham Ray and deputy company stage management by Becky Kensington.

Read more on London Theatre Direct.

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You