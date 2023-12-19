THE LITTLE BIG THINGS West End Cast Recording Will Be Released Next Month

Following The Little Big Things performance of The World Is Waiting on The Royal Variety Performance on Sunday night, the critically acclaimed new British musical, based on the Sunday Times best-selling memoir by Henry Fraser, will released a West End cast album on Friday 5 January 2024.

The 19-song collection, which has music by Nick Butcher and lyrics by Nick Butcher and Tom Ling, will be available digitally worldwide and on CD from @sohoplace.

Michael Harrison and Nica Burns production of The Little Big Things, based on the best-selling memoir by Henry Fraser, with music by Nick Butcher, lyrics by Nick Butcher and Tom Ling and book by Joe White, runs @sohoplace until 2 March 2024.

An extraordinary true story about an ordinary family.



When one moment changes everything, Henry's family are split between a past they no longer recognise, and a future they could never foresee.



Can Mum and Dad rally his three brothers; as the family start a journey to overcome the unimaginable?



Based on the Sunday Times best-selling autobiography by Henry Fraser, The Little Big Things is a new British musical with an explosive theatrical pop soundtrack in a world premiere production. This uplifting and colourful new musical is a life-affirming reminder about the transformative power of family, and how sometimes it really is the little things which matter the most.

An avid sportsman and academy player with a premiership Rugby club, Henry Fraser's life changed forever when in 2009 he had a diving accident. From that moment he had a new life to live as a tetraplegic and new circumstances to accept and adapt to. Henry's defiance and determination to prosper against devastating odds led to him wheeling himself out of hospital a whole year earlier than predicted. Today he is a successful artist, inspirational speaker and best-selling author.

Cast: Ed Larkin and Jonny Amies as Henry Fraser, Linzi Hateley and Alasdair Harvey as Henry's parents, Fran Fraser and Andrew Fraser. They are joined by Jordan Benjamin (Dom), Rebecca Bowden (Surgeon), Jamie Chatterton (Tom), Gracie McGonigal (Katie), Tom Oliver (Marco), Malinda Parris (Dr Graham), Cleve September (Will) and Amy Trigg (Agnes) alongside Stephen John Davis, Elena Pitsiaeli, George Salmon, Amy West and Joseph Wolff.