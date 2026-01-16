THE LION KING Collaborates with Stylist and Madison London for 2026 Wellness Event

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Disney's The Lion King is partnering with Stylist to host an exclusive sunrise wellness event designed to promote wellbeing in 2026. Hosted by Stylist's Acting Health and Fitness Editor Lauren Geall and Disney's The Lion King alumni cast, Yolanda Burke and Crystal Nicholls, the event takes place on 4 February 2026 at Madison Rooftop Bar and Restaurant.

Yolanda and Crystal will share insights into how they stayed balanced and energised through their demanding West End schedules, and how anyone, regardless of their profession, can integrate these practices into their daily lives.

Alongside her role in the cast Yolanda Burke was also the resident dance supervisor for the UK Tour and Canadian production of The Lion King. She is now a movement specialist offering private training and workshops and Crystal Nicholls practises as a health and performance coach. As the sun rises across the city, attendees will enjoy some gentle movement, inspiring conversation and simple, practical ways to care for your mind, body and soul in 2026.

Tickets include a goody bag, and a grab and go breakfast, and are available to purchase here. The event is hosted in partnership with Stylist.