THE LIGHTNING THIEF Will Close in London and Embark on UK Tour

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical will finish its run at The Other Palace on Sunday 15 June, after playing 30 weeks in London.

Since opening in November 2024, over 60,000 Demigods and mortals have enrolled at Camp Half-Blood in London and joined Percy on his epic adventure.

The previously announced UK tour kicks off in August this year and will be playing theatres up and down the country through 2025 and into 2026. New dates include Edinburgh Festival Theatre and Birmingham Hippodrome with many more to be announced.

When New York City teenager Percy Jackson discovers that he is the half-blood son of the Greek god, Poseidon, his life takes a dramatic turn as he is plunged into a world much bigger than he could possibly have imagined.

With newly discovered powers he is unable to control, an unwanted destiny and a whole textbook’s worth of mythical monsters on his trail, Percy must learn what it means to be a hero.

The future of the world hangs in the balance as Percy and his friends embark on an epic adventure that will have you on the edge of your seat.

Based on the much-loved best-selling book series by Rick Riordan (with over 180 million copies sold worldwide), Percy Jackson’s story has been adapted into both films and a major hit TV series for Disney+. The musical first premiered off-Broadway in 2014 to rave reviews and went on to have two US tours, an off-Broadway run in 2017 and a 16-week limited run on Broadway in 2019.

The current London cast includes Morgan Gregory (Back To The Future) as Percy Jackson, Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly (Frozen The Musical) as Annabeth, Angus Benstead (Blippi) as Grover, Paisley Billings (SIX) as Sally Jackson/Medusa, Jazz Evans (Spamalot) as Mr Brunner/Poseidon/Hades, Joshua Lay (A Chorus Line) as Mr D, Kenedy Small (SIX) as Clarisse, Xander Pang (Dear Evan Hanson South East Asian premiere) as Luke/Ares with Philip Catchpole (The Book of Mormon), Owen Lloyd (Girl from the North Country), Rachel Moran (Just For One Day) and Alex Waxman (who made her stage debut with The Lightning Thief last year) in the ensemble.

