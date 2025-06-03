THE FORSYTE SAGA PARTS 1 AND 2 Transfers to the RSC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a critically acclaimed sell-out run at Park Theatre, Troupe’s world première production of The Forsyte Saga Parts 1 and 2, adapted by Shaun McKenna and Lin Coghlan from the novels by John Galsworthy, transfers to the RSC this winter. The Forsyte Saga Part 1: Irene opens at the Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon on 28 November, with Part 2: Fleur following on 1 December, and both productions running until 10 January 2026.

Directed by Josh Roche, this celebrated two-part production sees Fiona Hampton, Joseph Millson and Flora Spencer-Longhurst reprise their roles as Irene, Soames and Fleur. They are joined by Emma Amos, Nigel Hastings, Michael Lumsden, Florence Roberts and Andy Rush.

Priority booking for members and supporters open on Tuesday 3 June at 10am. Public booking opens on Wednesday 25 June at 10am.

