THE ELECTRIC HEAD Returns To London's Canal Cafe Theatre For Summer 2023

Prepare to be amazed as you accompany The Electric Head on a totally improvised adventure based entirely on audience suggestions this summer!  

Comedy double-act The Electric Head were formed 20 years ago when Al Ronald and Cy Henty met on location in a disused Victorian Asylum.

Since then, the pair have released numerous Series of Podcasts, Written, produced, Directed and starred in award winning Comedy and Comedy Horror films, Voiced over, written, produced and Directed Animations, made Online TV Series, Audio Dramas for Big Finish, and Scripted Radio Shows including their Sold Out 'Go to Hell!' at The Pleasance.

This summer sees the pair return to London with the premiere of their new completely improvised two-man show based entirely on audience suggestions.

'We have always shared a love of the surreal and anarchic - which combined with our love of Horror can often lead us down some very unexpected and hilariously dark pathways.' The two have both written and directed and continue to act in UK Independent Horror with Films and animations Premiering at Frightfest and other UK and International Film Festivals.

The boys from the Head have worked with Mighty Boosh Producer Ali Macphail, the head of Radio 4 Comedy and had sell-out shows at The Camden and Edinburgh Fringe.

Friday 19th May @ 7:30pm

Wednesday 31st May @ 7:30pm

Running time: 60 minutes.

Age recommendation: Ages 16+

Canal Café Theatre - Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London, W2 6ND.

Box Office: https://canalcafetheatre.com/our-shows/electrichead/

020 7289 6054

Tickets: £10/£12 (+ £1.50 booking fee)




