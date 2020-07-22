THE DRIVE IN Announces A Host Of New Film Titles And Live Performances For Summer

Films include Onward, Frozen 2, Jumanji: The Next Level, Pretty Woman, Sister Act, and more!

'THE DRIVE IN' at TROUBADOUR MERIDIAN WATER, located in the heart of the regeneration area of Enfield, has announced new films and live performances this summer now booking until Saturday 12 September 2020.

Tickets are on sale now, including: live comedy and talks and performances from Jay Rayner, The Drive In Comedy Nights, Spice World: The Live West End Concert, West End Musical Drive In and the UK Drag sensations Gals Aloud; showings of new release films such as Onward, Unhinged, Black Water Abyss, Queen & Slim, family favourites including Frozen 2, Jumanji: The Next Level and Sonic the Hedgehog and big screen classics including Pretty Woman, Sister Act and the Shawshank Redemption; and Live At The Drive In Kids Shows features performances of Horrible Histories - Barmy Britain and Dinosaur World Live this summer.

Reliving the magic of the great American drive in theatre The Drive In is a contact-free way to experience film, theatre and live performances, bringing back the nostalgia of the 1950s and the golden age of Hollywood. An iconic drive in experience, with classic cinema refreshments, and great entertainment - all from the safety and comfort of your automobile.

Since opening on the 4th July The Drive In has employed over 120 people on the project, programmed over 500 hours of entertainment so far and given 2,000 free tickets so far for NHS staff.

Speaking about the impact of The Drive In on the local Enfield area, the Leader of Enfield Council, Cllr Nesil Caliskan, said:

"This new attraction in Enfield has given our economy a much needed boost and provided people with a reason to be happy at a pretty miserable time. It is particularly laudable that care workers and NHS staff are being provided with free tickets to thank them for their hard work and dedication throughout the coronavirus crisis.

"Meridian Water is and will be a transformational project that will positively impact large parts of our borough and bring increasing prosperity and opportunities for many of our poorest residents in the form of jobs, training and better quality accommodation. We will underpin that vision with world class leisure and cultural facilities such as the Drive-in, as we seek to create London's newest community in the midst of our borough."

More screenings and performances will go on sale soon and audiences can sign up to the mailing list to be first to find out what's on at www.thedrivein.london.

The Drive In is fully contact-free. Sound is be played direct to your vehicles' speakers, and thanks to our top-of-the-range screen, you'll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are provided by The Drive In's official food partner Nanny Bill's and available to order through our mobile app, safely delivered to your car by our team of 1950s drive in attendants.

With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets are scanned through your closed car window - and extra measures are in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

There will also be 10 free car tickets per showing to NHS and care workers*.

Should guidelines change over the coming months, guests will be entitled to exchanges or refunds for any cancelled performances.

Further information can be found at www.thedrivein.london

