Submissions Now Open For The RSC's Nationwide Playwriting Project

As the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) celebrates the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare's First Folio in 2023, the Company today announced the opening of submissions for its new nationwide playwriting competition 37 Plays: an ambitious and ground-breaking new initiative open to anybody from anywhere in the UK.

37 Plays is led by the RSC and its network of 12 regional Theatre Partners and seeks to capture and write the stories of our nation. It is open to children, young people and adults, including established, emerging and first-time writers.

Submissions open at 12noon on Tuesday 3 January and close at 12noon on Saturday 31 January. Those wishing to submit a play can do so by visiting https://submit.37plays.co.uk/

Erica Whyman, Acting Artistic Director of the RSC said, 'As we look forward to the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare's First Folio this year, we will celebrate this landmark moment in the company's history with a remarkable new collection of plays that speak directly to our world today. 37 Plays represents the most ambitious, public writing project in the Royal Shakespeare Company's history.

'Working very closely with our resilient partner theatres up and down the country we will set out to encourage everyone to find their voice. Shakespeare offers us such an amazing array of plots and characters and with this 37 Plays I have no doubt we will unearth an equally rich kaleidoscope of stories; comedies, tragedies, untold histories, from the fantastical to the startlingly familiar, we will celebrate new voices for different dramatic platforms whether that's on our stages, on our streets, in schools, online or in new locations and spaces we haven't explored yet.'

Pippa Hill, Head of New Work at the Royal Shakespeare Company added, "37 Plays is a project like no other. It's not only the first time The RSC has invited submissions of unsolicited scripts, but we're also opening the opportunity to writers of any experience and of any age - from established professionals to first time writers. Last year we created an array of resources to support writers in their process - including our podcast series with Mark Ravenhill, filmed masterclasses with playwrights in front of live audiences, teacher resource packs and workshops in schools.

Our ambition is to collect stories from all over the country that reflect our lives and our nation today. We have recruited a brilliant and diverse team of professional readers who will read all submissions and work with us to create the shortlist. These readers, and the final judging panel, will be looking for the ideas at the heart of each play; the original stories and voices that are not necessarily bound by traditional playwriting forms or conventions.

Once the new 37 plays have been selected, we will work with our regional Theatre Partners to hold performances of each play and we will capture them all in a new digital folio for our times."

Submitted plays will be read by a national panel of 25 readers, selected by the RSC's Theatre Partners to reflect the nation in all of its diversity. RSC Theatre Partners include: The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, The Grand Theatre Blackpool, Hull Truck Theatre, Hall for Cornwall, Intermission Youth Theatre, The Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury, Northern Stage, Norwich Theatre, Nottingham Theatre Royal & Royal Concert Hall, The New Vic Theatre, Stoke, Silhouette Youth Theatre and York Theatre Royal.

How To Enter

37 Plays is open to anyone in the UK who wants to submit a play with the simple brief of creating a piece of drama that can make people laugh, smile, cry or think.

The project will explore who we are as a society and inspire conversation about what the future of dramatic writing might look and feel like, on and off our stages.

Play submissions divide into three age categories of up to 11 years old, 12 to 17 years old and 18 years old and above. Multi-authored plays may nominate a lead writer or average age of writers.

Submitted plays must be predominantly written in English, or in British Sign Language, with a translation provided for any text not in English language*. Entries must not be less than one A4 page and cannot be more than a hundred A4 pages. Plays must be a complete original story, not a sample of a story or an adaptation of a story. Submitted plays must not have had a professional production or be under commission at the time of submission.

* For Makaton users, plays can be submitted in Communication Print with a written English translation to accompany. The RSC welcomes BSL entries and does not require a translation to be provided.

All of the 37 plays selected will be awarded a fee for publication, performance and/or broadcast. Any submission subsequently commissioned for production will be subject to usual commission processes approved by the Writer's Guild of Great Britain.

Full details of Terms and Conditions of entry and associated FAQs can be accessed via 37plays.co.uk