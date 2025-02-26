Stratford East Adds Additional 2025 One Nighters And Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stratford East has announced new shows and events for its milestone 140th anniversary year. Bringing together a mix of comedy, music, and unmissable live performances, the 2025 One Nighters celebrate the bold creative energy and diverse voices that define Stratford East. These one-night-only events spark connection, ignite dialogue, and spotlight the stories that shape our theatre and its vibrant communities. The full line-up includes:

THE COLOUR OF DINOSAURS (Wednesday 16 – Thursday 17 April, daytime performances):

Dr Jakob Vinther, the famous paleontologist, swaps the lab for the stage alongside 5 musicians, who through catchy tunes and soaring stories, learn all about Jakob's roarsome discovery! THE COLOUR OF DINOSAURS brings the story of Jakob's extraordinary science to life and celebrates everyone's identities, including disability, cultural identity, and of course, how much we all love dinosaurs!

JOAN: A MUSICAL (Friday 25 April, 7:30pm):

A dynamic one-woman show celebrating the life and legacy of Joan Littlewood, the maverick theatre director who revolutionised British theatre and was the former Artistic Director at Stratford East from 1943 – 1974.

AN EVENING OF SOUL JUKEBOX (Saturday 19 April, 7:30pm):

Don't Stop the Beat Production return to Stratford East with their brand new An Evening of Soul Jukebox with Wayne Hernandez where the audience gets to decide the set list. With a voice that's pure velvet and a stage presence that captivates, Wayne and his live band will bring to life the timeless hits of Motown, soul, and R&B legends, all chosen by attendees.

SANCHO & ME - FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY (Wednesday 14 May, 7:30pm):

A performance by Paterson Joseph accompanied by Ben Park, co-creator, musical director and delivered directly to the audience, part-improvised each night and built around his recent novel The Secret Diaries of Charles Ignatius Sacho.

COMEDY ROYALTY WITH Rosie Jones & SAM CAMPBELL (Thursday 15 May, 7:30pm):

A handful of comedy's biggest names are on their way to Stratford East for one night only, and it promises to be an incredible evening of comedy. Join us as we keel over laughing at our co-headliners and Taskmaster stars, Rosie Jones (Live at the Apollo, The Last Leg) and Sam Campbell (Would I Lie to You, Edinburgh Comedy Award Winner 2022). This bill will be hosted by Eshaan Akbar (QI, Live at the Apollo) and will also feature Sharon Wanjohi (Stand Up Sketch Show, Comedy Central Live).

THE HORSE OF JENIN (Friday 16 May, 7:30pm):

Written and performed by Palestinian actor and comedian Alaa Shehada, The Horse of Jenin tells a universal story about the resilience that imagination brings. Centring on a boy growing up in occupied Jenin, who like every child in the world all he wants is to play and have fun. This solo show which returns to Stratford East is an ode to the power of imagination and the value of playing freely.

YEH DOSTI: Celebrating 50 Years of Sholay (Friday 23 May, 7:30pm):

An unforgettable evening celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic Bollywood film, Sholay. This spectacular music and dance show will transport you back to the heart of Bollywood's golden era, honoring the legacy of a movie that has captivated audiences for half a century.

SHOOT FROM THE HIP (Saturday 26 July, 7:30pm):

SHOOT FROM THE HIP bring their award-winning, internet-viral improvised comedy back to Stratford East. And they've got access to the prop cupboard too. Featuring chaotic games, epic scenes, and ever-so-slightly unhinged performances, their Metro, Evening Standard, and Time Out-recommended shows are completely unscripted, unpredictable – and unforgettable.

