Special Recognition Award Recipients Announced For Olivier Awards 2020

Ahead of the Olivier Awards 2020 with Mastercard, five individuals have been announced as this year's winners of Special Recognition Awards, honouring their outstanding contributions to the theatre industry.

Children's casting director and chaperone Jo Hawes CDG will receive a Special Recognition Award for driving the industry's work on child casting and licensing, and her leadership in chaperoning. The award will be presented by actor Jonathan Sayer.

Producer Thelma Holt is being honoured for her long and prolific career and will be presented with her award by producer and theatre owner Nica Burns.

Mountview joint Chief Executives Stephen Jameson and Sarah Preece are awarded for their achievement of moving the school, their dedication to the community and commitment to improving diversity and accessibility. Actor and Mountview alum Giles Terera will present their awards.

Theatre consultant and former Delfont Mackintosh Technical Director Peter Roberts will be recognised for his outstanding skill and effort in helping to consolidate theatre's access to radio spectrum. The award will be presented to him by producer Nick Allott.

The Special Recognition Awards will be formally presented on Friday 13 March, during an Olivier Awards Nominees' Celebration at The May Fair Hotel in London (part of Edwardian Hotels London, official hotel partner for the Olivier Awards).

Julian Bird, Chief Executive of Society of London Theatre and Executive Producer of the Olivier Awards, said:

'It is a privilege to publicly honour the inspirational careers of these five people, all working in very different fields, but who have all had a huge impact behind the scenes and inspired countless theatre industry colleagues.'

The Olivier Awards 2020 with Mastercard will take place on Sunday 5 April at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Jason Manford. Nominations will be announced on Tuesday 3 March, and tickets for the ceremony are now on sale through priceless.com. Further details of plans for this year's Olivier Awards will be revealed soon.





