Special Prices on SYLVIA, Starring Beverley Knight

Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Special Prices for Sylvia, starring Beverley Knight

'Be the change that you want to see. Be the change for you and me'

This revolutionary story celebrates the life of Sylvia Pankhurst - feminist, activist, pacifist, socialist, rebel - the lesser-known Pankhurst at the heart of the Suffragette movement, who changed the lives of working women and men across the world.

Following its 2018 run as a work-in-progress, Kate Prince's Sylvia is back where it all began for its world premiere, uniting dance, hip hop, funk and soul to shine a light on a remarkable moment in history, with original music by Josh Cohen and DJ Walde.

Special Prices for Sylvia, starring Beverley Knight

Peak: Tickets at £30, £40 £47.50

Off Peak: Tickets at £25, £35 & £45



Special prices are valid on all performances from 6 February to 22 February 2023

(Excl. 9th to 12th February (inclusive) and 14th February)

Book by 22 January

Sylvia is at The Old Vic Theatre from 27 January - 1 April