London Ticket Deals
Special Prices on SYLVIA, Starring Beverley Knight

Book by 23 January to get tickets from £25

Jan. 17, 2023  
'Be the change that you want to see. Be the change for you and me'

This revolutionary story celebrates the life of Sylvia Pankhurst - feminist, activist, pacifist, socialist, rebel - the lesser-known Pankhurst at the heart of the Suffragette movement, who changed the lives of working women and men across the world.

Following its 2018 run as a work-in-progress, Kate Prince's Sylvia is back where it all began for its world premiere, uniting dance, hip hop, funk and soul to shine a light on a remarkable moment in history, with original music by Josh Cohen and DJ Walde.

Peak: Tickets at £30, £40 £47.50
Off Peak: Tickets at £25, £35 & £45

Special prices are valid on all performances from 6 February to 22 February 2023
(Excl. 9th to 12th February (inclusive) and 14th February)

Book by 22 January

Sylvia is at The Old Vic Theatre from 27 January - 1 April




‘Nothing in the world will ever be the same’
