Simon Stephen's MEN'S BUSINESS Announced At Finborough Theatre

Following a sold out run at the Glass Mask Theatre in Dublin, the world premiere from Tony and Olivier Award winner Simon Stephens, Men's Business opens at the Finborough Theatre for a four week limited season.

A love story set in the back room of a butcher's job with a brutal bastard of a dog howling in the yard next door...

Charlie's faith in the possibility of love can't be dimmed. No matter what deranged brutalities life throws at her. Victor doesn't take his builder's boots off for dinner, has a rule to never go to a woman's flat in case she gets ' ideas ' and doesn't like secrets...or dogs...Is he the one she's been waiting for? A love story set in the back room of a butcher's shop with a brutal bastard of a dog howling in the yard next door. Men's Business is the world premiere of Tony and Olivier Award winner Simon Stephens' new version of Franz Xavier Kroetz rarely performed masterpiece Mannersache.

This is a Glass Mask Theatre Production from Dublin. Featuring Rex Ryan ( Best Actor nominee 2021 Abbey Theatre from Broadway world. Best Actor nominee at Manchester theatre awards ). Directed by Ross Gaynor following his acclaimed Dublin production of Simon's play Country Music at the Glass Mask.

