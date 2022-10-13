Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Almog Pail, Simon Kane, Imogen Kinglsey-Smith, Jane Quinn, and More Will Lead LOVE GODDESS The Rita Hayworth Musical at The Cockpit

Performances run 18 November to 23 December.

Oct. 13, 2022  

Final casting has been announced for the world premiere of 'LOVE GODDESS, the Rita Hayworth Musical' at The Cockpit, London from 18 November to 23 December. Considered by many to be the most beautiful woman of her day, Fred Astaire's all-time favourite dance partner, and the bride Orson Welles wanted more than any other woman in the world, there is only one Rita Hayworth. She is still revered as one of the greatest movie stars who ever lived.

Almog Pail (Rita) plays series regular Bianca Kade in the new sci-fi TV series 'Salvage Marines'. Her stage roles include Odile in 'Swan Lake Rock Opera' at Chelsea Music Hall, NYC, Hillary Clinton in 'Fuel' by Joseph Beck, Abingdon Theatre, and Karen in 'Speed the Plow', National Theatre of Malta.

Simon Kane (Orson Welles and Harry Cohn) was in 'Bleak Expectations' at the Watermill Theatre. On TV he was in 'Ghosts' and played Russell in 'EastEnders'.

Imogen Kinglsey-Smith (Young Rita) is a recent graduate. As a child actor her West End roles included Hortensia in 'Matilda' and Angela Robson in 'Billy Elliott the Musical'.

Jane Quinn (Jules Graham and Volga Cansino) was recently understudy to Patricia Hodge as Amanda in 'Private Lives' (Nigel Havers Theatre Company UK tour), 'Wonderful Town' (Sir Simon Rattle & LSO - Barbican), Jennyanydots 'Cats' (London Palladium).

Joey Simon (Fred Astaire/Eduardo Cansino) is from New York City, making his London stage debut. His US theatre credits include: 'Singin' in the Rain' (Theatre by the Sea), 'An American in Paris' and 'Anything Goes' (Westchester Broadway Theatre), 'Spamalot' (Arkansas Rep).

'LOVE GODDESS', presented in collaboration with The Cockpit, is the world premiere of the new full-length musical by Almog Pail & co-writer Stephen Garvey.

The production features five actor-singers portraying over 40 characters, with 12 original songs by Composer-Lyricist and Music Supervisor/Arranger Logan Medland.

Created, co-written and featuring Almog Pail as Rita, book co-written by Stephen Garvey (Off-Broadway: 'The Bardy Bunch', 'Five Golden Rings'), Music & lyrics by Logan Medland (Broadway: 'A Bronx Tale', 'Dr. Zhivago' National Tour: 'Cats', 'Jersey Boys').

Directed by Steve North ('Sisterhood', 'Greensleeves', 'Cregan').

Choreography by Jacqui Jameson (West End: 'My Fair Lady - Directed by Trevor Nunn, 'Fosse' w/Gwen Verdon, 'Chicago' w/Joel Grey,Film: 'Beyond the Sea', 'Mamma Mia!' w/Meryl Streep).

Music Direction by Archie Combe
Set Design by Mayou Trikerioti
Lighting Design by Danny Vavrečka
Costume Design by Alice McNicholas
Sound Design by Nick Burkinyoung, Yerk Audio
Casting by Danielle Tarento, Tarento Casting

Produced by Laura Lundy, Blue Panther Productions (Broadway: 'Children of a Lesser God', 2018 revival, Associate Producer, London: 'Me, Myself and Rita', 'What They Said About Love', New York: 'Arousal', 'The Singularity').

'LOVE GODDESS' started life as a solo play, 'Me, Myself and Rita', created and performed by Almog Pail. Then 'Love Goddess, the Cabaret' won raves from audiences and critics in Malta, Off-Broadway and London at the Canal Café Theatre. It is now a full-scale musical and gets its world premiere at The Cockpit. Pail wrote the original play after her own family's experience with Alzheimer's. Her grandfather, Meir Pa'il, recognized for his distinguished military career and later political career in the Israeli parliament, suffered from the disease for the final 12 years of his life.


