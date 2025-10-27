Shubert Organization and Trafalgar Entertainment Will Partner on Ownership and Operation of the Olympia Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Shubert Organization and Trafalgar Entertainment have announced a 50:50 Joint Venture partnership for the ownership and operation of the new flagship, state of the art, 1,575 seat Olympia Theatre.

The theatre, which is currently under a 70-year lease with Trafalgar Entertainment, is due to welcome audiences in 2027. It is the largest new theatre of this scale to open in London since The National Theatre in 1976. The theatre is a cornerstone of the £1.3 billion redevelopment of Olympia, a 140-year-old exhibition venue, into a new and dynamic cultural and entertainment destination for London, just down the road from The Royal Albert Hall.

This historic partnership between The Shubert Organization and Trafalgar Entertainment, marks the first time in 100 years that The Shubert Organization (owner of 17 Broadway Theatres) has directly partnered and invested in London theatres.

The stage of the new theatre has been designed to accommodate the most ambitious theatrical productions, and yet the wrap-around auditorium will confer the most intimate audience experience for a venue of this scale.

The design of Olympia Theatre has focussed on customer comfort and a premium theatre-going experience from its inception. Designing the venue without the spatial and landmarking restraints of traditional West End theatres, it has allowed for world class public spaces which cater to the needs and enjoyment of contemporary audiences. Including high-speed lifts and multiple entry points for easy access, generous bar space at every level and four exclusive premium lounges and private seating boxes, comprising 1,600 square meters of lobby space and dramatic views across the London skyline, the customer experience will perfectly compliment the first class shows and events on stage. Welcome news for all audiences includes the size of the auditorium seating (10%-35% wider than average West End seating) and associated legroom between rows (a minimum of 10%-20% wider than average in the West End), as well as toilets available at every level (80+ toilets in total) to alleviate queues.

Once completed, the transformed Olympia will comprise of exhibition and conferencing spaces for up to 20,000 people, a 4,000 capacity live music venue (operated by AEG Presents), hotels, offices, a co-educational senior school featuring a state-of-the-art community theatre hospitality and restaurant spaces, as well as the Olympia theatre. Olympia also benefits from a number of key partnerships, including with The BRIT School, the UK's leading Performing and Creative Arts School, behind talent such as Tom Holland, Adele and Amy Winehouse.

Robert E. Wankel, Chairman and CEO of The Shubert Organization, said: “This is an extraordinary opportunity for Shubert to be part of shaping the future of London's cultural landscape.”

Jeff Daniel, President of The Shubert Organization, added: “Theatre-making is an increasingly global endeavour and the connection between Broadway and London has never been stronger. Our investment in the Olympia Theatre reflects Shubert's deep commitment to world-class storytelling, wherever it takes place.”

The Shubert Organization is America's oldest professional theatre company and the largest theatre owner on Broadway. Shubert has produced hundreds of plays and musicals throughout the last century and has remained dedicated to sustaining and advancing live performing arts.

Howard Panter, Joint CEO and Creative Director of Trafalgar Entertainment, said: “For Trafalgar Entertainment to have such an important company as The Shubert Organization with us operating the exceptional new Olympia Theatre, creates an appropriately global and exciting partnership.”

Olympia Theatre will become Trafalgar Entertainments' 21st venue across London, the UK and Australia.

Activities within the Trafalgar Entertainment Group, include Trafalgar Theatre Productions recent co-productions include Fiddler on the Roof Barbican/UK tour, Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes at the Barbican, the new West End musical Clueless, the multi award winning The King and I at the London Palladium Theatre and Tokyo, Anything Goes in the West End and UK tour and in preparation for a new production of The Rocky Horror Show, directed by Tony Award winning Sam Pinkleton at Studio 54 on Broadway, plus a new English language production of Death Note (in partnership with Japanese Entertainment Company HoriPro with music by Frank Wildhorn, for the West End.

Jonathan Church Theatre Productions, a wholly owned subsidiary, includes the upcoming West End production of Shadowlands starring Hugh Bonneville at The Aldwych theatre and To Kill a Mockingbird currently on tour across the U.K.

Trafalgar Releasing, the leading global distributor of live event cinema (with partnerships ranging from The Royal Opera House, BTS, Beyonce, Cold Play, The RSC to the Taylor Swift Eras tour).

Trafalgar's family entertainment division, Imagine Theatre, producing 21 Pantomimes last season.

Trafalgar Education globally, incorporating Stagecoach and Drama Kids (with over 60,000 students worldwide).

Together with London Theatre Direct, a large premium ticketing agent in the West End.

Lloyd Lee, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Yoo Capital, part of the ownership group behind Olympia, said “Olympia is deeply honoured to be the home of this landmark moment in theatre history. Our vision has always been to establish Olympia as a global destination for creativity, live performance and innovation; a flagship where leading international and British brands, businesses, and artists can showcase their very best to the world.”

The Theatre has been designed by a market leading team headed by Haworth Tompkins, the world leaders in theatre architecture projects. Other members of the theatre design team include Avison Young (project management), Charcoal Blue (theatre consultancy and acoustics), Buro Happold (mechanical and electrical consultancy), Robert Bird Group (structural engineering) and AECOM (cost consultancy). The Theatre is currently being fitted out by building contractors Make One London.

The wider development has been designed by London based Heatherwick Studio and SPPARC architects.