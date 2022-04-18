Show of the Week: Save 54% On THE WOMAN IN BLACK

Click Here for More Articles on London Ticket Deals

Adapted from Susan Hill's classic book, The Woman In Black at the Fortune Theatre has been thrilling London audiences since 1989.

In The Woman In Black, junior solicitor Arthur Kipps journeys to the funeral of a client, Mrs Alice Drablow where he sees a young woman with a wasted face, dressed all in black, standing in the churchyard.

Confused by the villagers' reluctance to speak of The Woman In Black, Kipps goes to Mrs. Drablow's former home Eel Marsh House, a building in the middle of a marsh, cut off from the mainland at high tide. While sorting through her papers he finds a box of letters, and ultimately discovers, to his own terrible cost, the dreadful secret of The Woman In Black.

Having terrified over seven million theatregoers across the globe over 30 years, The Woman In Black is now the second longest running play in London theatre history.

Show of the Week: The Woman In Black ticket deal

Premium: Was £72.50 - Now £45

Band A: Was £55/£57.50 - Now £35

Band B: Was £39.50/£42.50 - Now £25

Band C: Was £29.50/£32.50 - Now £15

Valid Tuesday to Friday evenings from 19 April to 30 June 2022

(Excl. Saturdays & matinees)

Book by Date: 25 April 2022