Shortlist Announced For The 2019 BroadwayWorld UK Awards; Voting Now Open!

Today, the shortlist is announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld UK Awards, celebrating the best long-running West End productions and best new productions from around the country. CLICK HERE TO VOTE!

Voting is open until Friday, 22 November, with the winners announced soon afterwards.

Get voting for your favourites now!

2019 BroadwayWorld UK Awards Shortlist

Best Actor in a New Production of a Musical

Andy Nyman, Fiddler on the Roof, Menier Chocolate Factory

David Hunter, Waitress, Adelphi Theatre

David Ricardo-Pearce, Kiss Me, Kate, The Watermill Theatre

Kayi Ushe, Kinky Boots, UK Tour

Tom Bennett, Only Fools and Horses: The Musical, Theatre Royal Haymarket

Tyrone Huntley, The View UpStairs, Soho Theatre

Best Actress in a New Production of a Musical

Amara Okereke, Oklahoma!, Chichester Festival Theatre

Audrey Brisson, Amélie The Musical, UK Tour

Caroline Sheen, 9 to 5 The Musical, Savoy Theatre

Rebecca Trehearn, Kiss Me, Kate, The Watermill Theatre

Samantha Pauly, Evita, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Sheridan Smith, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, London Palladium

Best Actor in a New Production of a Play

Adrian Lester, Cost of Living, Hampstead Theatre

Andrew Scott, Present Laughter, Old Vic

Hiran Abeysekera, Life of Pi, Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

Laurie Kynaston, The Son, Kiln Theatre

Matthew Needham, Torch Song, The Turbine Theatre

Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal, Harold Pinter Theatre

Best Actress in a New Production of a Play

Eve Austin, Lit, UK Tour

Faye Castelow, The Audience, Nuffield Southampton Theatres

Hayley Atwell, Rosmersholm, Duke of York's Theatre

Juliet Stevenson, The Doctor, Almeida Theatre

Lia Williams, The Night of the Iguana, Nöel Coward Theatre

Liz White, Shadowlands, Chichester Festival Theatre

Best Supporting Actor in a New Production of a Musical

André Fabien Francis, Kiss Me, Kate, The Watermill Theatre

Isaac Gryn, Oklahoma!, Chichester Festival Theatre

Joel Montague, Falsettos, The Other Palace

Patrick Page, Hadestown, National Theatre

Paul Whitehouse, Only Fools and Horses: The Musical, Theatre Royal Haymarket

Rob Houchen, The Light in the Piazza, Royal Festival Hall

Best Supporting Actress in a New Production of a Musical

Amber Gray, Hadestown, National Theatre

Jocasta Almgill, West Side Story, Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester

Laura Pitt-Pulford, Falsettos, The Other Palace

Madalena Alberto, On Your Feet!, London Coliseum

Rebecca Caine, Preludes, Southwark Playhouse

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, The View UpStairs, Soho Theatre

Best Supporting Actor in a New Production of a Play

Daniel Rigby, Noises Off, Lyric Hammersmith

Fisayo Akinade, Shipwreck, Almeida Theatre

K. Todd Freeman, Downstate, National Theatre

Michael Abubakar, King John, Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon

Oliver Chris, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Bridge Theatre

Reece Shearsmith, A Very Expensive Poison, Old Vic

Best Supporting Actress in a New Production of a Play

Donna Berlin, Princess & The Hustler, Bristol Old Vic

Gemma Whelan, Pinter Seven, Harold Pinter Theatre

Indira Varma, Present Laughter, Old Vic

Jacqui Dubois, The Permanent Way, The Vaults

Jennifer Saunders, Blithe Spirit, Theatre Royal Bath

Monica Dolan, All About Eve, Nöel Coward Theatre

Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Fabian Aloise, Evita, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

JoAnn M. Hunter, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, London Palladium

Matt Cole, Oklahoma!, Chichester Festival Theatre

Oti Mabuse, Kiss Me, Kate, The Watermill Theatre

Shelley Maxwell, Equus, Theatre Royal Stratford East/UK Tour

Tara Overfield-Wilkinson, Come From Away, Phoenix Theatre

Best Costume Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Brigitte Reiffenstuel, The Light in the Piazza, Royal Festival Hall

Emilio Sosa, On Your Feet!, London Coliseum

Frankie Bradshaw, Kiss Me, Kate, The Watermill Theatre

Hannah Clark, The Taming of the Shrew, Royal Shakespeare Theatre

Rob Howell, Present Laughter, Old Vic

Takis, Ain't Misbehavin', Southwark Playhouse

Best Lighting Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Bradley King, Hadestown, National Theatre

Christopher Nairne, Preludes, Southwark Playhouse

Howell Binkley, Come From Away, Phoenix Theatre

Jamie Platt, Mythic, Charing Cross Theatre

Jessica Hung Han Yun, Equus, Theatre Royal Stratford East/UK Tour

Neil Austin, Rosmersholm, Duke of York's Theatre

Best Set Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Chloe Lamford, Europe, Donmar Warehouse

Hannah Sibai, Black Teeth and a Brilliant Smile, UK Tour

Madeleine Girling, Amélie The Musical, UK Tour

Max Jones, Noises Off, Lyric Hammersmith

Rajha Shakiry, seven methods of killing Kylie Jenner, Royal Court

Tom Scutt, A Very Expensive Poison, Old Vic

Best Musical Direction of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Chris Poon, Nice Work If You Can Get It, Upstairs At The Gatehouse

Femi Temowo, Death of a Salesman, Young Vic

Harry Brennan, Brass, Union Theatre

Liam Robinson, Hadestown, National Theatre

Mark Aspinall, West Side Story, Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester

Tom Foskett-Barnes, Anna Bella Eema, Arcola Theatre

Best Sound Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Arun Ghosh, Hobson's Choice, Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester

Ben and Max Ringham, ANNA, National Theatre

Ian Dickinson and Simon Slater, Europe, Donmar Warehouse

Matt Padden, Mirabel, Ovalhouse

Max Pappenheim, The Night of the Iguana, Nöel Coward Theatre

Pippa Murphy, Lost at Sea, Perth Theatre/Scottish Tour

Best Video or Projection Design in a New Production of a Play or Musical

Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi, Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

Benjamin Collins, Henry V, The Barn Theatre, Cirencester

Daniel Denton, Sketching, Wilton's Music Hall

Jon Driscoll, Small Island, National Theatre

Luke Halls, Shipwreck, Almeida Theatre

Simon Baker, Malory Towers, UK Tour

Best Ensemble in a New Production of a Play or Musical

As You Like It, Queen's Theatre Hornchurch

Blues in the Night, Kiln Theatre

Come From Away, Phoenix Theatre

Operation Mincemeat, New Diorama Theatre

Pictures of Dorian Gray, Jermyn Street Theatre

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Southwark Playhouse

Best New Regional or Touring Production

Amélie The Musical, UK Tour

Kinky Boots, UK Tour

Malory Towers, UK Tour

Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of), UK Tour

The Habit of Art, UK Tour

Two Trains Running, UK Tour

Best Direction of a New Production of a Musical

Christopher Ashley, Come From Away, Phoenix Theatre

Diane Paulus, Waitress, Adelphi Theatre

Jamie Lloyd, Evita, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Laurence Connor, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, London Palladium

Nick Winston, Cats, Kilworth House Theatre

Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown, National Theatre

Best Direction of a New Production of a Play

Elizabeth Freestone, Nora: A Doll's House, Citizens Theatre, Glasgow Tramway

Lisa Spirling, Wolfie, Theatre503

Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell, Death of a Salesman, Young Vic

Max Webster, Life of Pi, Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

Ned Bennett, Equus, Theatre Royal Stratford East/UK Tour

Rufus Norris, Small Island, National Theatre

Best New Production of a Musical

Come From Away, Phoenix Theatre

Hadestown, National Theatre

Fiddler on the Roof, Menier Chocolate Factory

Fiver, Southwark Playhouse

Mythic, Charing Cross Theatre

Standing at the Sky's Edge, Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

Best New Production of a Play

A Doll's House, Lyric Hammersmith

A Very Expensive Poison, Old Vic

Glass. Kill. Bluebeard. Imp., Royal Court

Hobson's Choice, Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester

Out of Water, Orange Tree Theatre

The Watsons, Chichester Festival Theatre/Menier Chocolate Factory

Best Long-running West End Show

Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Apollo Theatre

Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Palace Theatre

The Lion King, Lyceum Theatre

The Phantom of the Opera, Her Majesty's Theatre

Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre

Best Long-running West End Show Performer (Female)

Allyson Ava-Brown, Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre

Gugwana Dlamini, The Lion King, Lyceum Theatre

Mazz Murray, Mamma Mia!, Novello Theatre

MIchelle Gayle, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Palace Theatre

Nikki Bentley, Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre

Rebecca McKinnis, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Apollo Theatre

Best Long-running West End Show Performer (Male)

Alistair Brammer, Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre

Hayden Tee, Matilda, Cambridge Theatre

Layton Williams, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Apollo Theatre

Sifiso Mazibuko, Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre

Tim Howar, The Phantom of the Opera, Her Majesty's Theatre

Tom Xander, The Book of Mormon, Prince of Wales Theatre

Best Performance by an Understudy/Alternate in Any Play or Musical

Alex Tomkins, School of Rock, Gillian Lynne Theatre

Amy Manford, The Phantom of the Opera, Her Majesty's Theatre

Grace Mouat, SIX, Arts Theatre

Karl Queensborough, Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre

Melissa Jacques, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Apollo Theatre

Sarah O'Connor, Waitress, Adelphi Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in a New Dance Production

Four Quartets, Pam Tanowitz, Barbican

Matthew Bourne's Romeo + Juliet, Matthew Bourne/New Adventures, UK Tour

Pendulum/Click!/Ingoma, Ballet Black, UK Tour

She Persisted, English National Ballet, Sadler's Wells

The Mother, Arthur Pita, Queen Elizabeth Hall

Victoria, Northern Ballet, UK Tour

Outstanding Achievement in a New Opera Production

Agrippina, The Royal Opera, Royal Opera House

Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg, Fulham Opera, Greenwood Theatre

Falstaff, Christopher Luscombe/The Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, The Grange Festival

Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk, Birmingham Opera Company, Tower Ballroom, Birmingham

Porgy and Bess, English National Opera, London Coliseum

Treemonisha, Grimeborn Opera Festival, Arcola Theatre

Most Accessible Theatre

Almeida Theatre

Chichester Festival Theatre

Curve Theatre, Leicester

Old Vic

Palace Theatre

The Other Palace

Theatrical Event of the Year

Caissie Levy, Cadogan Hall

Doctor Zhivago, Cadogan Hall

Fleabag, Wyndham's Theatre

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert, Gielgud Theatre

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel: A Concert, Cadogan Hall

To Gillie, With Love, Gillian Lynne Theatre





