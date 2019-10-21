Shortlist Announced For The 2019 BroadwayWorld UK Awards; Voting Now Open!
Today, the shortlist is announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld UK Awards, celebrating the best long-running West End productions and best new productions from around the country. CLICK HERE TO VOTE!
Voting is open until Friday, 22 November, with the winners announced soon afterwards.
Get voting for your favourites now!
2019 BroadwayWorld UK Awards Shortlist
Best Actor in a New Production of a Musical
Andy Nyman, Fiddler on the Roof, Menier Chocolate Factory
David Hunter, Waitress, Adelphi Theatre
David Ricardo-Pearce, Kiss Me, Kate, The Watermill Theatre
Kayi Ushe, Kinky Boots, UK Tour
Tom Bennett, Only Fools and Horses: The Musical, Theatre Royal Haymarket
Tyrone Huntley, The View UpStairs, Soho Theatre
Best Actress in a New Production of a Musical
Amara Okereke, Oklahoma!, Chichester Festival Theatre
Audrey Brisson, Amélie The Musical, UK Tour
Caroline Sheen, 9 to 5 The Musical, Savoy Theatre
Rebecca Trehearn, Kiss Me, Kate, The Watermill Theatre
Samantha Pauly, Evita, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Sheridan Smith, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, London Palladium
Best Actor in a New Production of a Play
Adrian Lester, Cost of Living, Hampstead Theatre
Andrew Scott, Present Laughter, Old Vic
Hiran Abeysekera, Life of Pi, Crucible Theatre, Sheffield
Laurie Kynaston, The Son, Kiln Theatre
Matthew Needham, Torch Song, The Turbine Theatre
Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal, Harold Pinter Theatre
Best Actress in a New Production of a Play
Eve Austin, Lit, UK Tour
Faye Castelow, The Audience, Nuffield Southampton Theatres
Hayley Atwell, Rosmersholm, Duke of York's Theatre
Juliet Stevenson, The Doctor, Almeida Theatre
Lia Williams, The Night of the Iguana, Nöel Coward Theatre
Liz White, Shadowlands, Chichester Festival Theatre
Best Supporting Actor in a New Production of a Musical
André Fabien Francis, Kiss Me, Kate, The Watermill Theatre
Isaac Gryn, Oklahoma!, Chichester Festival Theatre
Joel Montague, Falsettos, The Other Palace
Patrick Page, Hadestown, National Theatre
Paul Whitehouse, Only Fools and Horses: The Musical, Theatre Royal Haymarket
Rob Houchen, The Light in the Piazza, Royal Festival Hall
Best Supporting Actress in a New Production of a Musical
Amber Gray, Hadestown, National Theatre
Jocasta Almgill, West Side Story, Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester
Laura Pitt-Pulford, Falsettos, The Other Palace
Madalena Alberto, On Your Feet!, London Coliseum
Rebecca Caine, Preludes, Southwark Playhouse
Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, The View UpStairs, Soho Theatre
Best Supporting Actor in a New Production of a Play
Daniel Rigby, Noises Off, Lyric Hammersmith
Fisayo Akinade, Shipwreck, Almeida Theatre
K. Todd Freeman, Downstate, National Theatre
Michael Abubakar, King John, Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon
Oliver Chris, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Bridge Theatre
Reece Shearsmith, A Very Expensive Poison, Old Vic
Best Supporting Actress in a New Production of a Play
Donna Berlin, Princess & The Hustler, Bristol Old Vic
Gemma Whelan, Pinter Seven, Harold Pinter Theatre
Indira Varma, Present Laughter, Old Vic
Jacqui Dubois, The Permanent Way, The Vaults
Jennifer Saunders, Blithe Spirit, Theatre Royal Bath
Monica Dolan, All About Eve, Nöel Coward Theatre
Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Fabian Aloise, Evita, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
JoAnn M. Hunter, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, London Palladium
Matt Cole, Oklahoma!, Chichester Festival Theatre
Oti Mabuse, Kiss Me, Kate, The Watermill Theatre
Shelley Maxwell, Equus, Theatre Royal Stratford East/UK Tour
Tara Overfield-Wilkinson, Come From Away, Phoenix Theatre
Best Costume Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Brigitte Reiffenstuel, The Light in the Piazza, Royal Festival Hall
Emilio Sosa, On Your Feet!, London Coliseum
Frankie Bradshaw, Kiss Me, Kate, The Watermill Theatre
Hannah Clark, The Taming of the Shrew, Royal Shakespeare Theatre
Rob Howell, Present Laughter, Old Vic
Takis, Ain't Misbehavin', Southwark Playhouse
Best Lighting Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Bradley King, Hadestown, National Theatre
Christopher Nairne, Preludes, Southwark Playhouse
Howell Binkley, Come From Away, Phoenix Theatre
Jamie Platt, Mythic, Charing Cross Theatre
Jessica Hung Han Yun, Equus, Theatre Royal Stratford East/UK Tour
Neil Austin, Rosmersholm, Duke of York's Theatre
Best Set Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Chloe Lamford, Europe, Donmar Warehouse
Hannah Sibai, Black Teeth and a Brilliant Smile, UK Tour
Madeleine Girling, Amélie The Musical, UK Tour
Max Jones, Noises Off, Lyric Hammersmith
Rajha Shakiry, seven methods of killing Kylie Jenner, Royal Court
Tom Scutt, A Very Expensive Poison, Old Vic
Best Musical Direction of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Chris Poon, Nice Work If You Can Get It, Upstairs At The Gatehouse
Femi Temowo, Death of a Salesman, Young Vic
Harry Brennan, Brass, Union Theatre
Liam Robinson, Hadestown, National Theatre
Mark Aspinall, West Side Story, Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester
Tom Foskett-Barnes, Anna Bella Eema, Arcola Theatre
Best Sound Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Arun Ghosh, Hobson's Choice, Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester
Ben and Max Ringham, ANNA, National Theatre
Ian Dickinson and Simon Slater, Europe, Donmar Warehouse
Matt Padden, Mirabel, Ovalhouse
Max Pappenheim, The Night of the Iguana, Nöel Coward Theatre
Pippa Murphy, Lost at Sea, Perth Theatre/Scottish Tour
Best Video or Projection Design in a New Production of a Play or Musical
Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi, Crucible Theatre, Sheffield
Benjamin Collins, Henry V, The Barn Theatre, Cirencester
Daniel Denton, Sketching, Wilton's Music Hall
Jon Driscoll, Small Island, National Theatre
Luke Halls, Shipwreck, Almeida Theatre
Simon Baker, Malory Towers, UK Tour
Best Ensemble in a New Production of a Play or Musical
As You Like It, Queen's Theatre Hornchurch
Blues in the Night, Kiln Theatre
Come From Away, Phoenix Theatre
Operation Mincemeat, New Diorama Theatre
Pictures of Dorian Gray, Jermyn Street Theatre
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Southwark Playhouse
Best New Regional or Touring Production
Amélie The Musical, UK Tour
Kinky Boots, UK Tour
Malory Towers, UK Tour
Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of), UK Tour
The Habit of Art, UK Tour
Two Trains Running, UK Tour
Best Direction of a New Production of a Musical
Christopher Ashley, Come From Away, Phoenix Theatre
Diane Paulus, Waitress, Adelphi Theatre
Jamie Lloyd, Evita, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Laurence Connor, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, London Palladium
Nick Winston, Cats, Kilworth House Theatre
Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown, National Theatre
Best Direction of a New Production of a Play
Elizabeth Freestone, Nora: A Doll's House, Citizens Theatre, Glasgow Tramway
Lisa Spirling, Wolfie, Theatre503
Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell, Death of a Salesman, Young Vic
Max Webster, Life of Pi, Crucible Theatre, Sheffield
Ned Bennett, Equus, Theatre Royal Stratford East/UK Tour
Rufus Norris, Small Island, National Theatre
Best New Production of a Musical
Come From Away, Phoenix Theatre
Hadestown, National Theatre
Fiddler on the Roof, Menier Chocolate Factory
Fiver, Southwark Playhouse
Mythic, Charing Cross Theatre
Standing at the Sky's Edge, Crucible Theatre, Sheffield
Best New Production of a Play
A Doll's House, Lyric Hammersmith
A Very Expensive Poison, Old Vic
Glass. Kill. Bluebeard. Imp., Royal Court
Hobson's Choice, Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester
Out of Water, Orange Tree Theatre
The Watsons, Chichester Festival Theatre/Menier Chocolate Factory
Best Long-running West End Show
Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Apollo Theatre
Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Palace Theatre
The Lion King, Lyceum Theatre
The Phantom of the Opera, Her Majesty's Theatre
Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre
Best Long-running West End Show Performer (Female)
Allyson Ava-Brown, Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre
Gugwana Dlamini, The Lion King, Lyceum Theatre
Mazz Murray, Mamma Mia!, Novello Theatre
MIchelle Gayle, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Palace Theatre
Nikki Bentley, Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre
Rebecca McKinnis, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Apollo Theatre
Best Long-running West End Show Performer (Male)
Alistair Brammer, Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre
Hayden Tee, Matilda, Cambridge Theatre
Layton Williams, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Apollo Theatre
Sifiso Mazibuko, Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre
Tim Howar, The Phantom of the Opera, Her Majesty's Theatre
Tom Xander, The Book of Mormon, Prince of Wales Theatre
Best Performance by an Understudy/Alternate in Any Play or Musical
Alex Tomkins, School of Rock, Gillian Lynne Theatre
Amy Manford, The Phantom of the Opera, Her Majesty's Theatre
Grace Mouat, SIX, Arts Theatre
Karl Queensborough, Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre
Melissa Jacques, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Apollo Theatre
Sarah O'Connor, Waitress, Adelphi Theatre
Outstanding Achievement in a New Dance Production
Four Quartets, Pam Tanowitz, Barbican
Matthew Bourne's Romeo + Juliet, Matthew Bourne/New Adventures, UK Tour
Pendulum/Click!/Ingoma, Ballet Black, UK Tour
She Persisted, English National Ballet, Sadler's Wells
The Mother, Arthur Pita, Queen Elizabeth Hall
Victoria, Northern Ballet, UK Tour
Outstanding Achievement in a New Opera Production
Agrippina, The Royal Opera, Royal Opera House
Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg, Fulham Opera, Greenwood Theatre
Falstaff, Christopher Luscombe/The Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, The Grange Festival
Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk, Birmingham Opera Company, Tower Ballroom, Birmingham
Porgy and Bess, English National Opera, London Coliseum
Treemonisha, Grimeborn Opera Festival, Arcola Theatre
Most Accessible Theatre
Almeida Theatre
Chichester Festival Theatre
Curve Theatre, Leicester
Old Vic
Palace Theatre
The Other Palace
Theatrical Event of the Year
Caissie Levy, Cadogan Hall
Doctor Zhivago, Cadogan Hall
Fleabag, Wyndham's Theatre
Les Misérables: The Staged Concert, Gielgud Theatre
Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel: A Concert, Cadogan Hall
To Gillie, With Love, Gillian Lynne Theatre