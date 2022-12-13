Sheridan Smith in SHIRLEY VALENTINE Extends Due To Demand
SHIRLEY VALENTINE will now play from 17 February until 3 June 2023.
Sheridan Smith ,who just three days ago announced her return to the West End in Willy Russell's SHIRLEY VALENTINE at the Duke of York's Theatre for 12 weeks, has now announced that she will extend that run by another three weeks due to phenomenal demand following the tickets going on sale. SHIRLEY VALENTINE will now play from 17 February until 3 June 2023.
Producer David Pugh said: "Both Sheridan and Shirley seem to have been taken into people's hearts, and whereas we might not be playing arenas like Peter Kay, but, like him, we are keeping seat prices down due to the cost of living with reduced price previews and no booking fees, allowing theatre to again be completely accessible to more people."
Sheridan Smith said, "I am so chuffed by the response that I'm playing Shirley Valentine in the West End. You guys are incredible, and the demand has been so much that I've decided to extend for an extra three weeks. So, come and see me as Shirley Valentine at the Duke of York's Theatre. See you there!"
SHIRLEY VALENTINE is the joyous, life-affirming story of the woman who got lost in marriage and motherhood, the woman who wound up talking to the kitchen wall whilst cooking her husband's chips and egg. But Shirley still has a secret dream. And in her bag, an airline ticket. One day she may just leave a note, saying: 'Gone! Gone to Greece.'
SHIRLEY VALENTINE is written by Willy Russell, directed by Matthew Dunster, designed by Paul Wills, with lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph and is produced by David Pugh.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 12, 2022
Get a first look at DOLLY PARTON’S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL starring Robert Bathurst, running at Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall until 8 January 2023.
Guy Masterson to Direct Terry d'Alfonso's PICASSO Starring Peter Tate at The Playground Theatre
December 12, 2022
Guy Masterson, director of the Olivier nominated West End hit, ‘The Shark Is Broken’ will direct PICASSO by Terry d’Alfonso, starring Peter Tate, at The Playground Theatre, running 25 January - 4 February, 2023.
Off West End Announces New Time For First Live Awards Ceremony Since 2020 at Alexandra Palace Theatre
December 12, 2022
OffWestEnd has announced that its first live Offies Awards Ceremony since 2020 will take place on Sunday 12 February 2023 at 3pm at Alexandra Palace Theatre. This is the same date but a change of time from the recent press release sent.
World Première of GOOD DAY Will Run at Vault Festival 2023
December 12, 2022
Theatre company Double Telling, led by Director Marlie Haco, today announce that their show Good Day will play at VAULT Festival in March 2023. Written by Daniel Bainbridge and Cam Scriven, Good Day is a darkly comic exploration of what it means to be human when mortality is removed, and thoughts and emotions can be mimicked by AI.
Theatre503 Announces Cast For THE BOYS ARE KISSING By Zak Zarafshan
December 12, 2022
Theatre503 presents the world premiere of The Boys are Kissing, the debut play from Zak Zarafshan – an alumni of Theatre503's celebrated 503Five. Directed by Artistic Director Lisa Spirling, the cast is: Shane Convery, Philip Coreia, Amy McAllister, Seyan Sarvan, Kishore Walker, and Eleanor Wyld.