Sheridan Smith in SHIRLEY VALENTINE Extends Due To Demand

Sheridan Smith ,who just three days ago announced her return to the West End in Willy Russell's SHIRLEY VALENTINE at the Duke of York's Theatre for 12 weeks, has now announced that she will extend that run by another three weeks due to phenomenal demand following the tickets going on sale. SHIRLEY VALENTINE will now play from 17 February until 3 June 2023.

Producer David Pugh said: "Both Sheridan and Shirley seem to have been taken into people's hearts, and whereas we might not be playing arenas like Peter Kay, but, like him, we are keeping seat prices down due to the cost of living with reduced price previews and no booking fees, allowing theatre to again be completely accessible to more people."

Sheridan Smith said, "I am so chuffed by the response that I'm playing Shirley Valentine in the West End. You guys are incredible, and the demand has been so much that I've decided to extend for an extra three weeks. So, come and see me as Shirley Valentine at the Duke of York's Theatre. See you there!"

SHIRLEY VALENTINE is the joyous, life-affirming story of the woman who got lost in marriage and motherhood, the woman who wound up talking to the kitchen wall whilst cooking her husband's chips and egg. But Shirley still has a secret dream. And in her bag, an airline ticket. One day she may just leave a note, saying: 'Gone! Gone to Greece.'

SHIRLEY VALENTINE is written by Willy Russell, directed by Matthew Dunster, designed by Paul Wills, with lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph and is produced by David Pugh.