Sheffield Theatres Reveals Cast And Details For A CHRISTMAS CAROL At The Crucible

Sheffield Theatres has announced full casting and production details for A Christmas Carol, which will open at the Crucible Theatre on Saturday 29 November and run through Saturday 10 January.

Directed by Elin Schofield in a new adaptation by Aisha Khan, the production incorporates the city’s historic Sheffield Carols tradition, aligning the themes of Dickens’ story with a choral practice kept alive for generations by local communities.

The cast will feature Ian Midlane as Ebenezer Scrooge. Aaron Anthony, whose credits include The Motive and the Cue, will appear as Fred, Edward, and additional roles. Kimberly Blake will perform as Mrs. Cratchit, Young Ebenezer’s Mother, the Laundress, and other roles, while Lucy Brindle will play Isobel, the Charwoman, and further characters. Nitai Levi will appear as the Ghost of Christmas Past, and Kiah Lindsay, making their professional debut, will perform as Little Fan, Martha, and other roles. Mel Lowe will perform the role of Jack, and Ryan O’Donnell will appear as Bob Cratchit, Young Ebenezer, and in additional capacities. Anthony Ofoegbu will perform the role of Jacob Marley, and Adam Price will appear as the Ghost of Christmas Present. Simon Whitaker and Karen Wilkinson will serve as swings and perform additional roles, with Whitaker also acting as Music Captain. The company will be joined by a young ensemble of twelve who will rotate in groups throughout the run.

Several cast members return to Sheffield Theatres following previous appearances. Aaron Anthony and Mel Lowe recently performed in A Doll’s House at the Crucible, with Lowe also appearing in Standing at the Sky’s Edge during its West End run. Ryan O’Donnell began his professional acting career in Sheffield in 2006 in Shadow Mouth, and returns nearly two decades later for A Christmas Carol. Anthony Ofoegbu previously appeared in Barbershop Chronicles at the Crucible and on tour. Adam Price returns following performances in Standing at the Sky’s Edge at the Crucible, The National Theatre, and the Gillian Lynne Theatre. Karen Wilkinson, who also performed in Standing at the Sky’s Edge, makes their Sheffield debut with this production. All other company members make their first appearance with Sheffield Theatres in this staging.

The adaptation follows Dickens’ familiar narrative. On Christmas Eve, Ebenezer Scrooge rejects seasonal goodwill and isolates himself from those around him. When the ghost of his former partner warns him of the consequences of his actions, Scrooge is confronted with visions from his past, present, and future. Each encounter forces him to confront the impact of his choices and determine whether he will change the course of his life or continue alone.