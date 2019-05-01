Shakespeare-Inspired ROMEO AND JULIET Will Be Screened Live In Cinemas Throughout The UK

May. 1, 2019  

Shakespeare-Inspired ROMEO AND JULIET Will Be Screened Live In Cinemas Throughout The UK

Audiences in more than 500 UK cinemas can watch Romeo and Juliet, live from the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden, on Tuesday 11 June 2019, with an encore screening on Sunday 16 June 2019.

Royal Ballet Principal dancers Matthew Ball and Yasmine Naghdi dance the young lovers Romeo and Juliet in Kenneth MacMillan's 20th-century balletic reworking of Shakespeare's great romantic play, set in 16th-century Verona. The ballet features stunning pas de deux for the young lovers and exciting crowd scenes, including some breathtaking sword fights. MacMillan's Romeo and Juliet has been performed more than 400 time since it was given its premiere in 1965 and is a staple of The Royal Ballet's repertory.

The Royal Opera House cinema broadcasts offer audiences the best seats in the house, and include exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews presented (for ballet) by Ore Oduba and Darcey Bussell, as well as incredibly detailed close-ups of performers. Audiences are never far from a performance at the Royal Opera House, with most UK viewers located within 30 miles of a cinema screening. In the 2017/18 Season more than one million people globally saw a world-class production of opera or ballet from the Royal Opera House, at one of more than 1,500 cinemas in 51 countries.

Romeo and Juliet will be broadcast live on Tuesday 11 June 2019 at 7.15pm with an encore screening on Sunday 16 June 2019 at 2pm. The ballet lasts three hours, including two intervals. Share on social using #ROHromeo and find your closest cinema here: https://www.roh.org.uk/showings/romeo-and-juliet-live-2019



Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • VULVARINE Tours To The King's Head Theatre In June 2019
  • Mazz Murray, Kirsty Hoiles, and More Join the Cast of MAMMA MIA! in London
  • BalletBoyz Announces Its West End Debut With THEM/US At The Vaudeville Theatre
  • The Royal Court Theatre Announces A Year Of Work September 2019 â€“ August 2020
  • Photo Flash: First Look At Kelsey Grammer In MAN OF LA MANCHA
  • Photo Flash: Inside Orange Tree Theatre's New Play OUT OF WATER

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup