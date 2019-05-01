Shakespeare-Inspired ROMEO AND JULIET Will Be Screened Live In Cinemas Throughout The UK

Audiences in more than 500 UK cinemas can watch Romeo and Juliet, live from the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden, on Tuesday 11 June 2019, with an encore screening on Sunday 16 June 2019.

Royal Ballet Principal dancers Matthew Ball and Yasmine Naghdi dance the young lovers Romeo and Juliet in Kenneth MacMillan's 20th-century balletic reworking of Shakespeare's great romantic play, set in 16th-century Verona. The ballet features stunning pas de deux for the young lovers and exciting crowd scenes, including some breathtaking sword fights. MacMillan's Romeo and Juliet has been performed more than 400 time since it was given its premiere in 1965 and is a staple of The Royal Ballet's repertory.

The Royal Opera House cinema broadcasts offer audiences the best seats in the house, and include exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews presented (for ballet) by Ore Oduba and Darcey Bussell, as well as incredibly detailed close-ups of performers. Audiences are never far from a performance at the Royal Opera House, with most UK viewers located within 30 miles of a cinema screening. In the 2017/18 Season more than one million people globally saw a world-class production of opera or ballet from the Royal Opera House, at one of more than 1,500 cinemas in 51 countries.

Romeo and Juliet will be broadcast live on Tuesday 11 June 2019 at 7.15pm with an encore screening on Sunday 16 June 2019 at 2pm. The ballet lasts three hours, including two intervals. Share on social using #ROHromeo and find your closest cinema here: https://www.roh.org.uk/showings/romeo-and-juliet-live-2019





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You