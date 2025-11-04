Shaftesbury Theatre Will Begin Scheduled Refurbishment in February 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Eleanor Lang, Chief Executive of Shaftesbury Theatre, the largest independent theatre in the West End, has announced the next phase of scheduled refurbishment which will begin from February 2026 through to early 2027. The theatre will continue to be open during this period performing to two levels whilst the work is carried out.

Previously the Shaftesbury Theatre has undergone works predominately to upgrade areas of the Original Theatre for a modern audience and modern shows. This included in 2016 a new RIBA award-winning fly tower which sits above the Original Theatre, allowing for greater loading on the grid, as well as providing additional backstage space. Between 2020 and 2023 the theatre undertook major expansion of its front of house spaces, building a new stalls bar under the pavement outside the theatre, increasing the accessibility of the Stalls and increasing the number of toilets, alongside the creation of two hospitality rooms.

This next phrase of the renovation will include restoration of the gorgeous dome in the auditorium where a new painting will take inspiration from the original and be specifically commissioned, renewal of some of the decorative designs and the next phase of auditorium redecoration and recarpeting, as well as using this period to undertake other improvement works in the theatre including enhancing backstage areas, auditorium ventilation and accessibility in the theatre foyer.

The Shaftesbury Theatre was built in 1911, the first steel frame theatre in the West End. It is a grade II listed building and is the only London theatre with a dome which opens.

Chief Executive Eleanor Lang said, “We are delighted to be continuing our work to ensure the Shaftesbury Theatre remains a beautiful theatre in the West End; a wonderful place for audiences to come and a good home for world class theatre. We are so fortunate that DLT, the owners of the Shaftesbury, continue to reinvest in the building, allowing us to be custodians of the theatre, ensuring its survival for future generations. We look forward to welcoming audiences throughout 2026, and showing off our lovingly rejuvenated dome ceiling in 2027.”

Chairman Donald Taffner Jnr. said “We remain committed to restoring and improving the Shaftesbury Theatre for audiences for years to come. The theatre is a much loved part of the DLT portfolio and we are proud to be able to support its continued development.”

Recent productions at the theatre include & Juliet, Mrs Doubtfire and currently playing to 7 February 2026 is Just For One Day – The Live Aid Musical, with programming for 2026 to be announced.