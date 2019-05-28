Sedos Presents SOHO CINDERS â€” A Twist On The Classic Cinderella Fairytale

Soho Cinders, a witty, heartwarming twist on the classic Cinderella fairytale, will play at the Bridewell Theatre from 10-13 July 2019.

The show is staged by Sedos, the City of London's premier amateur theatre company, and is timed to coincide with the Pride in London celebrations, with Sedos marching in the Pride parade for the first time on the Saturday before the show opens.

From the award-winning British musical theatre-writing duo of George Stiles (music) and Anthony Drewe (lyrics), with book by Anthony Drewe and Elliot Davies, Soho Cinders centres around rent boy Robbie, who has a few problems. His mother has just died, without making a will, and the Old Compton Street laundrette she owned, "Sit & Spin", is under threat from his vulgar stepsisters as they attempt to hike up the rent. If that wasn't enough, he loves one man while being paid to hang out with another!

Director Angus Jacobs explains that he fell in love with the show instantly when musical director and producer Ryan Macaulay introduced it to him several years ago.

"I loved the catchy tunes, the witty one-liners and the modern twist on a well-known fairytale," he explains. "I've played it so often that I'm already on a third CD recording!

"The story is about a love that blossoms in the 'modern age' between two people of different backgrounds and different generations and what they learn from each other. Wrapped up in that is a little bit of politics - at the time it was written Clinton and Lewinsky were headline news and people were disenchanted with the political landscape - and it's still relevant today with Brexit and London Mayoral elections and all the usual shenanigans connected with campaigning."

From the laundrette which hears more confidences than it washes G-strings, to a dramatic political fundraiser where a mobile phone is lost as midnight strikes, Sedos' Soho Cinders is set in the heyday of Old Compton Street - with all its iconic characters, gay bars and rickshaws - as well drawing on numerous elements of the original Cinderella story.

The show features familiar larger-than-life characters, such as ugly sisters Dana and Clodagh, and wonderful songs such as 'Wishing For The Normal', 'I'm So Over Men' and 'They Don't Make Glass Slippers'.

"I defy anyone not to leave the theatre clapping along to 'You Shall Go To The Ball'," adds Angus. "This is a modern musical with a heart - audiences can look forward to a fun, fast-moving, colourful evening, but will also be touched by the story and the integral message of the show."

Will you go to the ball?

More info and box office: sedos.co.uk





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You