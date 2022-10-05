Second Performance Added For ONCE IN CONCERT

Lambert Jackson, the producers of ONCE - IN CONCERT at the London Palladium has announced that they have added a second performance, due to overwhelming public demand. A 3pm show has been added to the existing 7pm performance on Sunday 12 March at the London Palladium.

Carrie Hope Fletcher (Heathers, Cinderella, Les MisÃ©rables) and Jamie Muscato (Heathers, Bend It Like Beckham, The Undeclared War) will reunite in 2023, starring as 'Girl' and 'Guy'.

They will head an actor-musician cast in this very special concert version of the critically acclaimed and much-loved musical. Full casting will be announced at a later date.

Winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, ONCE tells the unforgettable story of a Dublin street musician and a beautiful and quirky Czech woman, drawn together by their shared love of music. Over the course of one fateful week, as they assemble a band from her wild family and his unconventional mates, the music flows and they slowly fall in love.

From the very first note, ONCE draws you in and never lets go. Achingly beautiful, it's the only show to have won an Academy Award, a Grammy Award, an Olivier Award and a Tony Award for its extraordinary music.

Featuring all the magical songs from the smash-hit film, including the Oscar-winning "Falling Slowly," this joyously uplifting show strikes an unforgettable chord and celebrates the power of music to connect us all.

ONCE has a book by Enda Walsh with music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and MarkÃ©ta IrglovÃ¡. It is based on the motion picture written and directed by John Carney and is performed in London by arrangement with Music Theatre International. ONCE - IN CONCERT is directed by Dean Johnson with musical direction by Adam Hoskins.

Carrie Hope Fletcher and Jamie Muscato first starred together in the UK premiere of Heathers The Musical, based on one of the greatest cult teen films of all time, at The Other Palace in June 2018. They subsequently transferred the show to the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in September that year.

ONCE - IN CONCERT is produced by Lambert Jackson and Positive Sum Productions.

Founded by Jamie Lambert and Eliza Jackson in 2018, Lambert Jackson were recently nominated for an Olivier for Best Play for their production of Cruise at the Duchess Theatre with a successful return run at the Apollo Theatre this August/September. They are arguably one of the most exciting theatrical production companies in the UK at the present time. Having been put on the map by their production of the UK Premiere of Doctor Zhivago the musical, they entered the global pandemic with vigour and determination, creating one of the largest online concert series the UK has ever seen, Leave a Light On and leading the way with streamed productions such as The Last Five Years, BKLYN, title of show, Songs for a New World - the latter opening the West End at a sell-out concert at the London Palladium.

Founded in 2022, Positive Sum Productions was created to cultivate original theatre, and celebrate existing shows already loved by many.