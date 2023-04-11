Second Hand Dance's WE TOUCH, WE PLAY, WE DANCE Comes To Sadler's Wells, Brighton Festival, and Warwick Arts Centre

As Second Hand Dance marks its 10th birthday, the company is inviting audiences to celebrate with them as We Touch, We Play, We Dance, a joyful dance experience for those aged 0-3 comes to London, Brighton and Coventry.

Join in if you'd like to, or just watch, as four dancers weave around the space, inviting babies and children to join them in a warm-hearted and playful performance. Accompanied by music mixed live by a DJ, the dancers respond to the children, guiding them through a series of exchanges and encounters, with high fives, hugs and dancing.

Two shows will be offered at each venue - a gentler morning show most suitable for babies aged 0-18 months, and an afternoon show for those over 12 months who may enjoy joining in more energetically.

These performances of We Touch, We Play, We Dance are the first since Second Hand Dance joined ACE's National Portfolio in April and the London shows mark the company's first performances at Sadler's Wells since being announced as Artistic Advisors to the theatre on work for young audiences , having previously presented Getting Dressed in the Lilian Baylis Studio (2017) and Night Tree Films (2021) on Digital Stage.

At the same time, the company is developing a new version of We Touch, We Play, We Dance suitable for audiences aged 4-11 who are disabled, autistic or neurodivergent with enhanced support and access built in. A pilot version of the new show will be shared for an invited audience during the company's time at the Lilian Baylis Studio this May as well as being trialled with disability charity Sense in Birmingham.

Robyn Cabaret, Senior Producer at Sadler's Wells said: "We are delighted to welcome back Second Hand Dance with their latest show. I hope the little ones will enjoy the sensory and playful moments of connection, following their curiosity to explore different invitations from the dancers. I hope the grown-ups will use this moment to be present in witnessing these moments of joy as they emerge, perhaps also moving outside of one's comfort zone to enjoy dancing together."

Established in 2013, disabled-led Second Hand Dance create beautiful, sensory dance experiences (both live and digital) that are accessible and welcoming to all bodies, working locally, nationally and internationally from their base in Surrey. The company's way of working is centred on co-creation and collaboration with audiences and artists from many disciplines, with the vision of creating a world where dance, empathy, play and exploratory movement are central to the lives of children and adults.

Performances

30 April | Warwick Arts Centre

University of Warwick, Coventry CV4 7AL

10.30am and 1.30pm

Tickets £7.50

https://www.warwickartscentre.co.uk/

13 May | The Dance Space (Part of Brighton Festival)

2 Market Square, Circus Street, Brighton, BN2 9AS

11am and 2pm

Tickets £8/£5 Under 5s

https://brightonfestival.org/



19-20 May | Sadler's Wells Lilian Baylis Studio

Rosebery Avenue, London, EC1R 4TN

10.30am and 2pm

Tickets from £6

https://www.sadlerswells.com/