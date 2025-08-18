Screen and Stage Actor Terence Stamp Dies at 87

Click Here for More on Obituaries

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that screen and stage actor Terence Stamp has died at age 87. Stamp is known best for his work as the villain General Zod in Richard Donner's Superman and subsequent films.

Despite being best known for his film roles, he also appeared in several stage productions, mostly in the West End, including The Long and the Short and the Tall; This Year, Next Year; Alfie!; Dracula; and The Lady From The Sea.

For his leading role in The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994) he earned BAFTA Award and Golden Globe Award nominations. The film was later adapted into a Broadway musical.

Stamp's performance in the title role of Billy Budd, his film debut, earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor and a BAFTA nomination for Best Newcomer. He starred opposite Christie in Far from the Madding Crowd (1967) and also had a leading role in Ken Loach's drama Poor Cow (1967) and in Pier Paolo Pasolini’s Teorema (1968).

Stamp also starred in The Limey (1999), earning an Independent Spirit Award nomination. His other films included Wall Street (1987), Young Guns (1988), Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999), The Haunted Mansion (2003), Elektra (2005), Wanted (2008), Get Smart (2008), Yes Man (2008), Valkyrie (2008), Big Eyes (2014) and Last Night in Soho (2021).