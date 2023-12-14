Save up to 75% on Cabaret Extravaganza LA CLIQUE

London, get ready to party!



This festive season, you’re invited to once again step inside the iconic Spiegeltent for a night of laughs, gasps and can’t-believe-your-eyes moments, with the unmissable La Clique. The multi-award-winning cabaret extravaganza returns to London’s Leicester Square this November for a limited eight week run.



An Olivier Award-winner and fresh from another sell-out run at Edinburgh Fringe, La Clique has wowed audiences around the globe and features the best acts from the worlds of circus, comedy and cabaret.



A Christmas show like no other, expect a magnificent menagerie of unmissable favourites, new acts and the most original cabaret and circus performances on the planet.



For 2023, the cast includes the stunning vocals of cabaret artiste Chastity Belt, tension strap aerial artist LJ Marles, Australia’s favourite powerhouse clown Tara Boom and the uniquely talented acrobat and contortionist David Pereira. Joining them is Ukrainian hoola hoop artist and founding member of La Clique, Yuliia Pykhtina, acclaimed handbalancer, Aaron Marshall and the extraordinary puppets of Montreal's Cabaret Décadanse.

Book By : 15 December 2023

Valid on all performances Tuesday - Thursday @ 7:30pm, Friday @ 7:00pm and 9:45pm, Saturday @ 9:45pm and Sunday @ 5:00pm from 13 December 2023 - 05 January 2024.

(Excl. 28 December and 31 December 2023)

La Clique is at Leicester Square Spiegeltent until 6 January