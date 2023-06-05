Sarah Moss & Tomas Wolstenholme to Lead ONCE at The Barn Theatre

Once will run at the Cotswold theatre from 3rd July – 12th August.  

By: Jun. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London Photo 1 Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London
Interview: 'This is the Most Meta Acting Gig Ever!' Andy Karl on Being a Clown, UK Audienc Photo 2 Interview: 'This is the Most Meta Acting Gig Ever!' Andy Karl on Being a Clown, UK Audiences and Returning to GROUNDHOG DAY
Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House Photo 3 Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show! Photo 4 RSC's MATILDA Announces Booking Extension; See New Footage From the Show!

Sarah Moss & Tomas Wolstenholme to Lead ONCE at The Barn Theatre

The Barn Theatre in Cirencester has announced the full cast and creative team for their upcoming revival of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical Once, which will run at the Cotswold theatre from 3rd July – 12th August.  

Based on the critically acclaimed movie of the same name (written and directed by John Carney), Once features music and lyrics by the Academy award-winning team of Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, including the Academy Award-winning song Falling Slowly, and a Tony award-winning book by Enda Walsh. 

Set in Dublin, the musical follows the unforgettable story of an Irish street musician and a funny Czech woman, drawn together by their shared love of music.Sarah Moss (The Mousetrap – West End, Mad House – West End) will play the role of Girl alongside Tomas Wolstenholme (The Choir of Man – NCL, Once - West End/International Tour) as Guy. Wolstenholme understudied the role of Guy whilst on the international tour.

Joining Moss and Wolstenholme in the cast are Amy Bastani (Zorro The Musical – Charing Cross Theatre, London & Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester) as Reza/Ex-Girlfriend, Toby Bradford (The Stand Up Sketch Show – ITV2) as Da/Bank Manager, Fiona Bruce (Coronation Street - ITV) as Baruska, Harry Curley (Summer in the City – Upstairs at the Gatehouse) as Andrej, Theo Diedrick (The True Adventures of Marion and Robin Hood – The Barn Theatre) as Eamon/Emcee, Thomas Fabian Parrish (Summer in the City – Upstairs at the Gatehouse) as Svec and David Shute (The Choir of Man – Adelaide Fringe, Avalon Theatre, Niagara Falls, Coventry, Edinburgh, NCL) as Billy.

The new production will see Dominic Shaw (Silk Road – Trafalgar Studios, Kinky Boots - NCL) return to direct and choreograph, having previously directed the theatre’s inaugural production of The Secret Garden, and he will be joined by Alex Turney (Frankies Guys – UK Tour) as Musical Director, Sophia Pardon (Head Over Heels – Hope Mill Theatre, How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying – Southwark Playhouse) as Set & Costume Designer,Nicholas Newman as Sound Designer and James Smith as Lighting Designer. Turney was a member of the original West End cast of Once.

Once marks the first of two musicals that form part of the theatre’s fifth anniversary season, with the revival being followed by the world premiere of Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost’s new one-woman musical of deliverance and revenge, Sin: A New Musical of Revenge. The new musical, which will be directed by Charlotte Westenra (The Wicker Husband, Indecent Proposal), will run from 18th August – 16th September.

Tickets are now on sale at Click Here




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Divesh Subaskaran & More to Lead LIFE OF PI UK & Ireland Tour Photo
Divesh Subaskaran & More to Lead LIFE OF PI UK & Ireland Tour

The cast has been set for Lolita Chakrabarti’s Olivier Award-winning stage adaption of Yann Martel’s best-selling novel Life of Pi. See where Life of Pi is performing, and learn how to purchase tickets!

2
PLAYFIGHT Transfers to Seven Dials Playhouse in July Photo
PLAYFIGHT Transfers to Seven Dials Playhouse in July

PlayFight, an unflinching look at the adultification of young Black males, will transfer to the West End’s Seven Dials Playhouse from The Pleasance this summer. This poignant and vital production explores how racism within education systems and wider communities has a dangerous effect on young Black people’s lives, sometimes resulting in pushing them towards crime.

3
Review: THE EVERYWHERE BEAR, Polka Theatre Photo
Review: THE EVERYWHERE BEAR, Polka Theatre

A fun family adaptation of the Julia Donaldson picture book that will appeal to anyone who has ever found themselves in charge of the class bear.

4
Little Angel Theatre Will Host First Ever Childrens Puppet Festival Photo
Little Angel Theatre Will Host First Ever Children's Puppet Festival

Little Angel Theatre has announced its first ever Children’s Puppet Festival which will take place across both Little Angel venues this summer from 2nd August - 3rd September 2023. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024 Video Video: New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys Video
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel FLEX
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You