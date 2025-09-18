Samantha Barks Adds Extra Cathedral Tour Date at Adelphi Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Due to demand, a pre-tour London date has been added to the Samantha Barks Cathedral Tour. Audiences can expect the same intimate, stripped back, candle-lit vibe at London's Adelphi Theatre on Tuesday 11 November.

Live, personal and totally sensational, Samantha Barks is back with a soul-stirring evening of music and storytelling.

Following her Adelphi Theatre show, the West End's brightest star takes on some of the UK's most spectacular cathedrals, lit by candlelight, in a setting unlike anything she's done before.

The Masked Singer champion trades in the spotlight to reveal the voice, the heart and the journey behind it all. Deeply personal. Utterly unforgettable.

Tour Dates

11th November – The Adelphi Theatre in London

12th November – Lichfield Cathedral

13th November – Chester Cathedral

14th November – Portsmouth Cathedral

15th November – Carlisle Cathedral

19th November – Lincoln Cathedral

20th November – Llandaff Cathedral

21st November – Durham Cathedral

About Samantha Barks

One of Britain's best loved leading ladies, Samantha Barks most recently wowed the nation as Pufferfish in the mega hit ITV series, The Masked Singer.

She finished a hugely successful run as “Elsa” in the original West End production of Disney's Frozen, having been seen by more than 2.8 million people.

Amongst her other extensive stage credits, she originated the role of “Vivian Ward” in Pretty Woman on Broadway and has appeared in Chicago, Cabaret, and Oliver to name a few. She also starred as “Eponine” both on stage and in Tom Hooper's Oscar winning feature film Les Misérables alongside Eddie Redmayne, Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway.

Samantha has also been a judge and mentor on ITV's Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream, completing a full circle moment having started her journey as a contestant on I'd Do Anything. She's also sat in for Elaine Paige on Elaine Paige on Sunday, one of BBC Radio Two highest listened to slots.