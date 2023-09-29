SUPERYOU Musical Will Have a Staged Concert in the West End in November

The performance is on 15 November 2023 at the Lyric Theatre.

By: Sep. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London Photo 2 Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London
Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS to Return to London in June 2024 Photo 3 Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS to Return to London in June 2024
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Photo 4 Photos: Inside Rehearsals for STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS

SUPERYOU Musical Will Have a Staged Concert in the West End in November

SUPERYOU Musical Will Have a Staged Concert in the West End in November

SuperYou Musical, starring Lucie Jones (Wicked/Waitress/Les Miserables/X-Factor), is an uplifting musical, written and composed by Lourds Lane, that centers around the transformative journey of a comic book artist who discovers self-love and her own voice as her superheroine creations spring to life. It will make its West End debut, in a concert version, at the Lyric Theatre for one performance only on 15 November 2023.

The musical's score is a dynamic rock soundtrack that seamlessly incorporates a wide range of musical styles, including pop, hip hop, swing, blues, gospel, country, and soulful power ballads.

By delving into themes of discovering inner strength, while fostering acceptance, inclusivity, and celebrating kindness, both towards others and, crucially, oneself, SuperYou is conveyed through poignant dialogue and modern, instantly memorable music, making it a tale that feels particularly relevant and timely in today's world.

Creator, Lourds Lane, says, “There are no words to express how thrilled I am for audiences to experience a little taste of the music and story of SuperYou performed by Lucie Jones and the rest of our showstopping London cast.  But I think what excites me the most, is meeting the fans – the ones who rushed the stage at last year's Musical Con, the ones who have been posting covers of themselves singing our music for the last three years, the ones who send us comic book art of our superheroes, and those diehards who travel far and wide to see us at every show.  This concert is our first big London launch, and I can't wait to meet the “SuperYoumans” who feel inspired to come out to see us here at the Lyric first before our anticipated West End-run next year.”

Initially planned for an off-Broadway debut, SuperYou was the first theatrical production to perform during the pandemic, performing concerts on socially distanced pick-up trucks at a drive-in, in upstate New York. These pandemic concerts garnered national and international attention, and a film was later released as a popular documentary on Broadway on Demand.

During the pandemic, while many shows stopped activity and shut down, SuperYou gained what Playbill calls “a substantial cult following” for its online content and concept album of demos with over 23 million views on TikTok. #FANCOVERFRIDAY emerged as fans worldwide created their own SuperYou music renditions, a trend continuing for three years.

Due to its online popularity and viral videos, SuperYou quickly sold-out Carnegie Hall in July 2022. The musical continued its success with a critical and audience- acclaimed developmental production at Skylight Music Theatre in Milwaukee in June 2023. Following their impressive debut at London's Musical Con last year, SuperYou will be back at Musical Con again this year.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Jamie Muscato Will Join Rachel Tucker as a Special Guest Live at Cadogan Hall Photo
Jamie Muscato Will Join Rachel Tucker as a Special Guest Live at Cadogan Hall

West End star JAMIE MUSCATO will join RACHEL TUCKER as a special guest live at Cadogan Hall on Sunday 5 November 2023 at 6.30pm. Learn more about the concert here!

2
INVISIBLE ANIMAL Opens at The Omnibus Theatre Next Month Photo
INVISIBLE ANIMAL Opens at The Omnibus Theatre Next Month

Inspired by writer and actor Tom Manning’s experiences growing up autistic in a world built for neurotypicals, Invisible Animal follows Tom as he faces up to his internalised ableism. Learn more about the show here!

3
ENO Teams Up With Smartify For Digitalised Version of the ENOs Gilbert & Sullivan Walk Photo
ENO Teams Up With Smartify For Digitalised Version of the ENO's Gilbert & Sullivan Walking Tour

Launching on Friday 29 September 2023, the English National Opera (ENO) joins forces with the Smartify app after the sell-out success of the ENO’s Gilbert & Sullivan Walking Tour in August 2023.

4
Photos: First Look Inside Rehearsals for World Premiere of LYONESSE, Starring Kristin Scot Photo
Photos: First Look Inside Rehearsals for World Premiere of LYONESSE, Starring Kristin Scott Thomas

Rehearsal images have been released for the world premiere of Lyonesse by Penelope Skinner, directed by Ian Rickson and produced by Sonia Friedman Productions. This searingly funny and passionate new play stars Kristin Scott Thomas and Lily James alongside James Corrigan, Doon Mackichan and Sara Powell.  It will run at Harold Pinter Theatre from 17 October – 23 December 2023. Check out the photos below.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Cast Set For MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO Returning to the Barbican; Plus Watch a Rehearsal Video! Video
Cast Set For MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO Returning to the Barbican; Plus Watch a Rehearsal Video!
Watch an All-New Trailer For DEAR ENGLAND at the National Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For DEAR ENGLAND at the National Theatre
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW Video
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You