SUPERYOU Musical Will Have a Staged Concert in the West End in November

SuperYou Musical, starring Lucie Jones (Wicked/Waitress/Les Miserables/X-Factor), is an uplifting musical, written and composed by Lourds Lane, that centers around the transformative journey of a comic book artist who discovers self-love and her own voice as her superheroine creations spring to life. It will make its West End debut, in a concert version, at the Lyric Theatre for one performance only on 15 November 2023.

The musical's score is a dynamic rock soundtrack that seamlessly incorporates a wide range of musical styles, including pop, hip hop, swing, blues, gospel, country, and soulful power ballads.

By delving into themes of discovering inner strength, while fostering acceptance, inclusivity, and celebrating kindness, both towards others and, crucially, oneself, SuperYou is conveyed through poignant dialogue and modern, instantly memorable music, making it a tale that feels particularly relevant and timely in today's world.

Creator, Lourds Lane, says, “There are no words to express how thrilled I am for audiences to experience a little taste of the music and story of SuperYou performed by Lucie Jones and the rest of our showstopping London cast. But I think what excites me the most, is meeting the fans – the ones who rushed the stage at last year's Musical Con, the ones who have been posting covers of themselves singing our music for the last three years, the ones who send us comic book art of our superheroes, and those diehards who travel far and wide to see us at every show. This concert is our first big London launch, and I can't wait to meet the “SuperYoumans” who feel inspired to come out to see us here at the Lyric first before our anticipated West End-run next year.”

Initially planned for an off-Broadway debut, SuperYou was the first theatrical production to perform during the pandemic, performing concerts on socially distanced pick-up trucks at a drive-in, in upstate New York. These pandemic concerts garnered national and international attention, and a film was later released as a popular documentary on Broadway on Demand.

During the pandemic, while many shows stopped activity and shut down, SuperYou gained what Playbill calls “a substantial cult following” for its online content and concept album of demos with over 23 million views on TikTok. #FANCOVERFRIDAY emerged as fans worldwide created their own SuperYou music renditions, a trend continuing for three years.

Due to its online popularity and viral videos, SuperYou quickly sold-out Carnegie Hall in July 2022. The musical continued its success with a critical and audience- acclaimed developmental production at Skylight Music Theatre in Milwaukee in June 2023. Following their impressive debut at London's Musical Con last year, SuperYou will be back at Musical Con again this year.