SUNSET BOULEVARD, VANYA, and More Win Big at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards; Full List of Winners!

The oldest theatrical awards ceremony in the United Kingdom, the Evening Standard Theatre Awards took place last night, November 19.
The Evening Standard Theatre Awards were held last night, November 19. Among the big winners this year were Sunset Boulevard, starring Nicole Scherzinger, as well as Jack Thorne's The Motive and the Cue, Andrew Scott for Vanya, and more.
Established in 1955, the Evening Standard Theatre Awards are the oldest theatrical awards ceremony in the United Kingdom. They are presented annually for outstanding achievements in London Theatre, and are organised by the Evening Standard newspaper.
Bunny Christie, Guys and Dolls, Bridge Theatre
Robert Jones, Dancing at Lughnasa, National Theatre
Georgia Lowe, The Good Person of Szechwan, Lyric Hammersmith – WINNER
Tom Pye, My Neighbour Totoro, Royal Shakespeare Company/Barbican Theatre
Matilda Feyiṣayọ Ibini, Sleepova, Bush Theatre
Kimber Lee, Untitled Fck Mss S**gon Play, Young Vic Theatre
Anoushka Lucas, Elephant, Bush Theatre
Isley Lynn, The Swell, Orange Tree Theatre – WINNER
Andrew Richardson, Guys and Dolls, Bridge Theatre
Taylor Russell, The Effect, National Theatre
Tatenda Shamiso, NO I.D, Royal Court – WINNER
Jack Wolfe, Next to Normal, Donmar Warehouse
Rebecca Frecknall, A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre
Rupert Goold, Dear England, National Theatre
Nicholas Hytner, Guys and Dolls, Bridge Theatre
Jamie Lloyd, Sunset Boulevard, Savoy Theatre – WINNER
Guys and Dolls, Bridge Theatre – WINNER
Standing at the Sky’s Edge, National Theatre
A Strange Loop, Barbican Theatre
Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre
Kyle Ramar Freeman, A Strange Loop, Barbican Theatre
Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Boulevard, Savoy Theatre – WINNER
Charlie Stemp, Crazy For You, Gillian Lynne Theatre
Marisha Wallace, Guys and Dolls, Bridge Theatre
Paapa Essiedu, The Effect, National Theatre
Mark Gatiss, The Motive and the Cue, National Theatre
Paul Mescal, A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre
Andrew Scott, Vanya, Duke of York’s Theatre – WINNER
Patsy Ferran, A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre – JOINT WINNER
Sophie Okonedo, Medea, @sohoplace
Rachael Stirling, Private Lives, Donmar Warehouse
Anjana Vasan, A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre – JOINT WINNER
Dear England, James Graham, National Theatre
A Mirror, Sam Holcroft, Almeida Theatre
The Motive and the Cue, Jack Thorne, National Theatre – WINNER
Retrograde, Ryan Calais Cameron, Kiln Theatre
Sam Mendes, for his dedication to theatre
Ruth Wilson, in acknowledgment of her marathon 24-hour show The Second Woman
Elton John, in recognition of his collaborative approach to musical theatre
