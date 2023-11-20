SUNSET BOULEVARD, VANYA, and More Win Big at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards; Full List of Winners!

The Evening Standard Theatre Awards were held last night, November 19. Among the big winners this year were Sunset Boulevard, starring Nicole Scherzinger, as well as Jack Thorne's The Motive and the Cue, Andrew Scott for Vanya, and more.

Established in 1955, the Evening Standard Theatre Awards are the oldest theatrical awards ceremony in the United Kingdom. They are presented annually for outstanding achievements in London Theatre, and are organised by the Evening Standard newspaper.

Check out the full list of winners below!

Best Design

Bunny Christie, Guys and Dolls, Bridge Theatre

Robert Jones, Dancing at Lughnasa, National Theatre

Georgia Lowe, The Good Person of Szechwan, Lyric Hammersmith – WINNER

Tom Pye, My Neighbour Totoro, Royal Shakespeare Company/Barbican Theatre

Charles Wintour Award for Most Promising Playwright

Matilda Feyiṣayọ Ibini, Sleepova, Bush Theatre

Kimber Lee, Untitled Fck Mss S**gon Play, Young Vic Theatre

Anoushka Lucas, Elephant, Bush Theatre

Isley Lynn, The Swell, Orange Tree Theatre – WINNER

Emerging Talent

Andrew Richardson, Guys and Dolls, Bridge Theatre

Taylor Russell, The Effect, National Theatre

Tatenda Shamiso, NO I.D, Royal Court – WINNER

Jack Wolfe, Next to Normal, Donmar Warehouse

Milton Shulman Award for Best Director

Rebecca Frecknall, A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre

Rupert Goold, Dear England, National Theatre

Nicholas Hytner, Guys and Dolls, Bridge Theatre

Jamie Lloyd, Sunset Boulevard, Savoy Theatre – WINNER

Best Musical

Guys and Dolls, Bridge Theatre – WINNER

Standing at the Sky’s Edge, National Theatre

A Strange Loop, Barbican Theatre

Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre

Best Musical Performance

Kyle Ramar Freeman, A Strange Loop, Barbican Theatre

Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Boulevard, Savoy Theatre – WINNER

Charlie Stemp, Crazy For You, Gillian Lynne Theatre

Marisha Wallace, Guys and Dolls, Bridge Theatre

Best Actor

Paapa Essiedu, The Effect, National Theatre

Mark Gatiss, The Motive and the Cue, National Theatre

Paul Mescal, A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre

Andrew Scott, Vanya, Duke of York’s Theatre – WINNER

Natasha Richardson Award for Best Actress

Patsy Ferran, A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre – JOINT WINNER

Sophie Okonedo, Medea, @sohoplace

Rachael Stirling, Private Lives, Donmar Warehouse

Anjana Vasan, A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre – JOINT WINNER

Best Play

Dear England, James Graham, National Theatre

A Mirror, Sam Holcroft, Almeida Theatre

The Motive and the Cue, Jack Thorne, National Theatre – WINNER

Retrograde, Ryan Calais Cameron, Kiln Theatre

The Lebedev Award

Sam Mendes, for his dedication to theatre

Special Editor’s Award

Ruth Wilson, in acknowledgment of her marathon 24-hour show The Second Woman

Special Editor’s Award

Elton John, in recognition of his collaborative approach to musical theatre