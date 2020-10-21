STRICTLY COME DANCING Announces 2021 Tour

Kicking off in Halifax on 22 June, the tour will then cha-cha-cha around the UK for 23 scintillating shows.

Strictly Come Dancing has announced a brand new dance extravaganza that will tour the UK in 2021, Strictly Presents: The Power of Dance.

This all-new spectacular will feature the awe-inspiring and sequin-clad Strictly professional dancers Janette Manrara, Dianne Buswell, Amy Dowden and Neil Jones - together with two very special guest stars to be announced soon - who will tell the story of what it is to be a dancer.

Kicking off in Halifax on 22 June, the tour will then cha-cha-cha around the UK for 23 scintillating shows, before culminating in Wolverhampton on 17 July. Tickets for this dancing spectacle will go on sale on Friday 23 October from strictlypresents.com. Further dates to be announced.

Directed and choreographed by former Strictly professional dancer Trent Whiddon and his wife Gordana Grandosek, this tour will give each of these incredible performers the opportunity to tell the audience about their relationship with dance through stunning choreography and beautiful storytelling. Audiences will enjoy an array of magical music and dazzling dance from all around the world - from Latin and ballroom to rock and roll and street dance and everything in between.

Tour Dates

22 June 2021 Halifax: Victoria Theatre 7.30pm

23 June 2021 Bridlington: Spa 7.30pm

25 June 2021 Dunfermline: Alhambra 7.30pm

26 June 2021 Aberdeen: Music Hall 2.30pm & 7.30pm

27 June 2021 Dundee: Caird Hall 7.30pm

29 June 2021 Carlisle: Sands Centre 7.30pm

30 June 2021 Leicester: De Montfort Hall 7.30pm

01 July 2021 New Brighton: Floral Pavilion 7.30pm

02 July 2021 Warrington: Parr Hall 7.30pm

03 July 2021 Llandudno: Venue Cymru 2.30pm & 7.30pm

07 July 2021 Cambridge: Corn Exchange 7.30pm

08 July 2021 Southend: Cliffs Pavilion 3.00pm & 8.00pm

09 July 2021 Basingstoke: The Anvil 7.30pm

10 July 2021 Eastbourne: Congress 2.30pm & 7.30pm

13 July 2021 Aylesbury: Waterside 7.30pm

14 July 2021 Croydon: Fairfield Halls 7.30pm

16 July 2021 Bath: Forum 2.30pm & 7.30pm

17 July 2021 Wolverhampton: Grand Theatre 2.30pm & 7.30pm

