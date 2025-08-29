STARLIGHT EXPRESS Extends in London For The Sixth Time

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS will extend at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre for the sixth time, with performances now booking until April 2026.

The STARLIGHT EXPRESS company includes WhatsOnStage Award and The Stage Debut Award-winner Jeevan Braich and Gavin Adams as Rusty, Jade Marvin as Momma McCoy, Olivia Ringrose as Greaseball, Asher Forth as Electra, Sophie Naglik as Pearl, Georgia Pemberton as Dinah, Jaydon Vijn as Hydra and Jamie Addison, Jessie Angell, Ollie Augustin, Evan Taylor Benyacar, Charles Butcher, Cletus Chan, Tamara Verhoven Clyde, Jamie Cruttenden, Kelly Downing, Isaac Edwards, Maddy Erzan-Essien, Sam Gallacher, Lucy Glover, Amiyah Goodall, Scott Hayward, Dante Hutchinson, Iwan James, Lewis Kidd, Hannah Kiss, Nicole Louise-Lewis, Bethany Rose Lythgoe, Temi Olawole, Harrison Peterkin, RED, Ashley Rowe, Sheridan, Dieuwke Tonissen, Nicky Wong Rush, Charlie Russell, Lara Vina Uzcatia and Amber Weston.

As a child's train set magically comes to life and the engines race to become the fastest in the world, Rusty the steam train has little hope of winning until he is inspired by the legend of the ‘Starlight Express'.

Seen by over 30 million people across the world, STARLIGHT EXPRESS is a true theatrical event, fully immersing audiences of all ages inside a world of speed, song and storytelling, as the incredible cast of 40 whizz around and above, performing some of musical theatre's most beloved songs, including AC/DC, Make Up My Heart, Light at the End of the Tunnel and the iconic Starlight Express.

An official piano/vocal book featuring 17 songs from the spectacular new London production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS has now been exclusively published by Hal Leonard. Arranged in piano/vocal format with melody in the piano part, it includes new, never before published, songs I Do and I Am Me as well as fan favourites like Crazy, Pumping Iron, and Make Up My Heart.

Now available to order from https://www.musicroom.com/HL01856373

STARLIGHT EXPRESS has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Richard Stilgoe, is directed by Luke Sheppard, with set designer Tim Hatley, Costume Designer Gabriella Slade, lighting designer Howard Hudson, sound designer Gareth Owen, video designer Andrzej Goulding, new orchestrations by Matthew Brind with Andrew Lloyd Webber, musical supervision by Matthew Brind & David Wilson, musical direction by Denise Crowley and casting by Pearson Casting.

With thrilling new choreography by Ashley Nottingham, STARLIGHT EXPRESS also sees the return of Arlene Phillips as creative dramaturg.

The Starlight Auditorium at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre is a state-of-the-art cultural destination in Wembley Park, London's most exciting new neighbourhood, only 12 minutes from central London. The venue is a short 5-minute walk from the tube, moments away from the iconic Olympic Way. There are great parking options on site and the theatre is easily accessible via the M25 and M1.