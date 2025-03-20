SOMETHING ROTTEN! Will Make UK Premiere in 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A fully staged production of the 10-time Tony Award nominated comedy musical Something Rotten! will make its UK premiere in 2026. The production follows the sold-out concert performances of the show at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in 2024. Read the reviews here for the concert production and check out photos here.

This weekend, renowned performer Jason Manford will perform one of the show's most popular numbers “It's A Musical” when he presents BBC's Big Night of Musicals, which broadcasts on Saturday 22 March on BBC1.

All production information, including dates and cast, will be announced in due course.

To be first to receive information about the 2026 UK premiere production of Something Rotten!, sign up at www.kmjentertainment.com/something-rotten

Something Rotten! is the hilarious musical comedy with a book by John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick and music and lyrics by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick. Set in 1595, the story follows the Bottom brothers, Nick and Nigel, who struggle to find success in the theatrical world as they compete with the wild popularity of their contemporary, William Shakespeare. In desperation to finally win one over on their rival, they come up with the novel idea to write the world's first ever musical!

The show ran for over 700 performances on Broadway and was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Hugely successful US Tours and various international productions have followed and in 2024 a UK concert version was presented over 3 performances at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, starring Jason Manford, Marisha Wallace, Gary Wilmot and Richard Fleeshman. The concert shows received rave reviews, as well as the 2025 WhatsOn Stage Award for Best Concert Event.

Kevin McCollum and Joshua Andrews said, “After the success of the Broadway run and American tour and the incredible response to the Drury Lane concerts we are excited to bring the show to the land of Shakespeare!"

