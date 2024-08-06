Photos: SOMETHING ROTTEN! IN CONCERT at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Monday 5 August the cast of SOMETHING ROTTEN! in concert took to the stage at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane for the musical's UK premiere starring Jason Manford as Nick Bottom, Gary Wilmot as Nostradamus, Richard Fleeshman as Shakespeare, Marisha Wallace as Bea, Evelyn Hoskins as Portia, Cassius Hackforth as Nigel Bottom, Steve Furst as Shylock, Ashley Samuels as Troubadour, Cameron Blakely as Brother Jeremiah and Jenna Boyd as Lady Croydon.

See photos below!

SOMETHING ROTTEN! in concert is directed by Tim Jackson, with the full Broadway score performed by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra and conducted by Freddie Tapner

SOMETHING ROTTEN! was created by Hollywood screenwriters Karey Kirkpatrick (Chicken Run, James and the Giant Peach), John O’Farrell (Best-selling novels include The Best a Man Can Get, May Contain Nuts, The Man Who Forgot His Wife) and Grammy Award-winning songwriter Wayne Kirkpatrick (Change the World by Eric Clapton), who together went on to adapt Mrs Doubtfire into the West End and Broadway Musical. The show follows the story of Renaissance writers Nick and Nigel Bottom as they seek to outshine Shakespeare by writing the world’s first musical.

SOMETHING ROTTEN! originally opened on Broadway at the St. James Theatre in 2015 and received several Best Musical nominations, 10 Tony Award nominations.



Photo credit: Pamela Raith

Comments