SMM Productions and Nimax Theatres Present WEST END LIVE LOUNGE- THE GREATS

On Monday 14th June, SMC Productions, in association with Nimax Theatres, bring West End Live Lounge - The Greats to the stage at the Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue.

What started off as a one-off concert in 2017, has fast become one of the staple events in the theatrical calendar. This series of concerts showcase an array of talent from the West End and beyond, all performing some of the most iconic songs from the world of popular music.

'The Greats' will play host to a stellar line up of talent from shows including: Six, Come From Away, Hamilton, & Juliet, Wicked, Bat Out Of Hell and lots more, all celebrating songs from some of the most recognisable artists and musical icons. Performing alongside our amazing Live Lounge band, under the musical direction of Sam Coates, this is set to be a night not to miss!

Speaking of the event, its producer, Shaun McCourt said "I am thrilled to be working alongside the team at Nimax to bring West End Live Lounge to the Lyric Theatre. This is truly a dream come true. After the past year we have all had, it is my aim to provide an evening of escapism and entertainment, whilst raising proceeds for two incredible theatrical based charities. The line-up for this event is sure to deliver exactly that. You are all in for an absolute treat".

Proceeds from this event will be split between the Equity Charitable Trust and the Graham Martin Bursary Fund. Come along for an uplifting evening of song, entertainment, and much needed celebration.

West End Live Lounge- The Greats will take place on Monday 14th June at 7.30pm. Nimax and the Lyric theatre operate strictly under the government COVID-19 Guidelines and social distancing will be in place for this event.

Full line up to be announced. Tickets available at: www.nimaxtheatres.com.