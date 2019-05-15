SIX Launches Tour, Heads to Glasgow

Following acclaimed success at The Edinburgh Festival Fringe last year, West End smash hit musical SIX will run at Theatre Royal, Glasgow this winter from Tuesday 5 November until Sunday 10 November as part of a UK tour.

The story tells of the SIX wives of Henry VIII who take to the mic to tell their own personal tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a 75-minute celebration of 21st century girl power. The songs from the show have proved to be a chart storming sensation with weekly streams totalling more than 1.5million. These Queens may have green sleeves, but their lipstick is rebellious red. Think you know the rhyme, think again... Divorced. Beheaded. LIVE!

The cast, yet to be announced, are backed by the show's all female band, The Ladies in Waiting.

SIX is the phenomenon everyone's losing their head over. The show's 2018 debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe hastened its West End transfer which opened in January 2019. The production is currently enjoying an open-ended run at the Arts Theatre playing to sold out houses. And now the Queens are going on tour.

SIX writers Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss said:

"We are SOOOO excited and thrilled and grateful that we get to share the story of these badass Queens - and the UNREAL talents of these women - with so many more people all over the UK! We'll see you there!!! WOOOOOOOO!!!"

SIX is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with Direction by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage.

Choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Set Design by Emma Bailey, Costume Design by

Gabriella Slade. Lighting Design by Tim Deiling, Sound Design by Paul Gatehouse. Musical Orchestration by Tom Curran, Musical Supervisor Joe Beighton, Associate Choreographer Freya Sands, Musical Director Katy Richardson, Associate Musical Director Arlene McNaught.





