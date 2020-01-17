SIX Announces New West End Booking Period Through January 2021 and Celebrates First Birthday

Click Here for More Articles on SIX the Musical

Smash hit musical SIX today announces a new West End booking period to Sunday 31 January 2021.

SIX will celebrate its first West End birthday at the Arts Theatre with over 90,000 extra seats going on sale at 2pm on Friday 17 January.

And on Tuesday 21 January, the West End Queendom welcomes a new royal as Sophie Isaacs will wear the crown for the first time as Katherine Howard. Sophie starred as Heather McNamara in the cult West End hit musical 'Heathers' and recently was Goldilocks in 'Goldilocks and the Three Bears at the London Palladium. Her other major musical theatre roles include Annette in the sold-out critically acclaimed European premiere of 'Cruel Intentions the musical' at last year's Fringe, Janet in 'The Rocky Horror Show', Frenchy in 'Grease', Sandra Beaumont in 'Made In Dagenham', Amber Von Tussle in 'Hairspray' and Margot in 'Legally Blonde'.

The current West End Queendom are Jarneia Richard-Noel (Catherine of Aragon), Courtney Bowman (Anne Boleyn), Natalie Paris (Jane Seymour), Alexia McIntosh (Anna of Cleves), Danielle Steers (Catherine Parr), with Zara Macintosh (Alternate Catherine of Aragon and Katherine Howard), Cherelle Jay (Alternate Anne Boleyn and Anna of Cleves), Hana Stewart (Alternate Jane Seymour and Catherine Parr), Collette Guitart (Dance Captain

/Understudy).

Critically acclaimed across the UK with a soundtrack storming the charts with 400,000 streams per day across the Spotify and Apple Music platforms, now amassing over 90 million streams since its release making it the second highest streamed theatre cast album in the world, the sell-out intoxicating Tudor take-off is here to stay!

An Australian production opened this week at Sydney Opera House and will tour to Melbourne and Adelaide.

SIX starts previews at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre on February 13, ahead of opening night on March 12.

Later this year, SIX will also return to Chicago, where it made its North American premiere, for an open-ended run from July 8.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take to the mic in SIX to tell their tales, remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into a 75-minute celebration of 21st century girl power. These Queens may have green sleeves but their lipstick is rebellious red.

Nominated for five 2019 OIivier Awards, including Best New Musical, Best Choreography and Best Costume Design, the West End smash hit SIX is the phenomenon everyone's losing their head over.

The show's 2018 debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe hastened its West End transfer which opened in January 2019. This homegrown histo-remixed pop-concert musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss is rocking the Arts Theatre, London, enjoying an open-ended run and playing to sold out houses.

And the Queens are going global with productions in America and Australia, and at the same time selling out theatres across the UK in a 33-venue tour that continues to summer 2020.

SIX is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with Direction by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, Choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Set Design by Emma Bailey, Costume Design by Gabriella Slade, Lighting Design by Tim Deiling, Sound Design by Paul Gatehouse, Musical Orchestration by Tom Curran, Musical Supervisor Joe Beighton, Associate Choreographer Freya Sands, Musical Director Katy Richardson, Associate Musical Director Arlene McNaught.

SIX is produced by Kenny Wax, Global Musicals and George Stiles.





