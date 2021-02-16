West End SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL Postponed Until 2022; Whoopi Goldberg Departs Cast

Due to the current and ongoing pandemic restrictions and the knock-on effect this has had to the international production's schedule, Jamie Wilson and Whoopi Goldberg, the producers of Sister Act The Musical, have come to the decision that it is impossible to open the show in London this summer and have postponed performances at the Eventim Apollo until 2022. The new dates for the production in London are 19 July 2022 - 28 August 2022.

This necessary change of date now means that Whoopi Goldberg will no longer be able to appear in the role of Deloris Van Cartier. It is unclear if Jennifer Saunders will keep her role as 'Mother Superior'.

Previously, Sister Act was set for a London run at the Eventim Apollo from 21 July 2020 to 30 August 2020. Due to the pandemic, it was originally rescheduled to open 20 July 2021.

Casting for the role of Deloris Van Cartier and all other roles for the London performances of Sister Act in 2022, together with an announcement in regards to the UK tour of the show along with casting for the UK tour, will be made soon.

Goldberg says, "SISTER ACT is near and dear to my heart and I'm disappointed that I will be unable to perform in this production under the circumstances. However, my producing partners and I will continue to work towards mounting a fantastic production, with an amazing new cast and we look forward to presenting it when it can be done safely for everyone onstage, behind the scenes and in the audience."

Producer Jamie Wilson says "This new version of Sister Act The Musical has been in development for several years now and both Whoopi and I are committed to launching this celebratory, joyous and life affirming production with audiences in the UK. We can't wait for everyone involved in the show to get back to doing what they love. We are now in the process of putting together a star-studded cast and will be able to share this news with you soon. We look forward to us all supporting and celebrating theatre when we return to the stage. It will be worth the wait".

All patrons who have booked for Sister Act at London's Eventim Apollo will be contacted directly by their point of sale/ticket provider shortly and do not need to contact the Box Office directly themselves. All existing ticket holders have been moved in to the same seats for equivalent performances by day of week for the 2022 run, with the option for a refund for patrons who would prefer this.

SISTER ACT has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, Set Design by Morgan Large, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Tom Marshall and Musical Supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

SISTER ACT features original music by Tony® and 8-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Disney's Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. Sister Act is produced by Jamie Wilson and Whoopi Goldberg. Tom Leonardis, Head of Whoopi's production company, is also on the producing team. On Thursday matinee the roles of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Brenda Edwards.

Based on the iconic movie, this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won't be found - a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

For more information visit: sisteractthemusical.co.uk