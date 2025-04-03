SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN and More Set For Royal Exchange 2025-26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Royal Exchange Theatre has announced that Raz Shaw, director of the sold-out musical THE PRODUCERS, is returning to the theatre to stage another iconic musical. SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN, a captivating musical tracing the shift from silent movies to ‘the talkies’, is full of wit, charm and famous song and dance routines. This dazzling and ambitious production will transform the Exchange’s unique in-the-round stage for Christmas 2025.

This renowned musical completes the 2025 season alongside the World Premiere of Ntombizodwa Nyoni’s powerful new play LIBERATION, and the Exchange’s first co-production with Sheffield Theatres sees Brian Friel’s Olivier and Tony award-winning play DANCING AT LUGHNASA staged for the first time in the theatre’s history. Outside of the Exchange’s city centre home, the theatre’s pop-up space The Den will bring incredible theatre to the doorsteps of communities in Tameside and Leigh, Atherton & Tyldesley throughout spring and summer.

Due to popular demand, the Royal Exchange is delighted to announce an extension for its major new revival of Mike Leigh’s modern classic ABIGAIL’S PARTY, relocated to Manchester. Kym Marsh leads an incredible ensemble in this cult-classic dark comedy set in 1970s suburbia. The play will now run until Saturday 24 May.



Creating exceptional new work is the bedrock of the Royal Exchange’s longstanding partnership with Manchester International Festival. For summer 2025 the Royal Exchange Theatre’s commission of LIBERATION, an extraordinary new play from Ntombizodwa Nyoni, will have its World Premiere as part of the festival celebrations. Directed by Monique Touko the play explores the 1945 Pan-African Congress, 80 years after its residency in Manchester, and how it changed the world forever. The show runs from 27 June – 26 July.



DANCING AT LUGHNASA is Brian Friel’s Olivier and Tony award-winning play which astonished audiences and critics alike when it premiered in 1990. This stunning and evocative play which beautifully depicts the complexities of family life in rural Ireland, is directed by Elizabeth Newman and is the first co-production between the Exchange and Sheffield Theatres and runs at the Exchange from 10 October – 8 November.

A timeless masterpiece, and perhaps one of the greatest musicals ever made SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN is the Exchange’s must-see show for Christmas 2025. Having raised the roof off the theatre with his smash-hit production THE PRODUCERS, Director Raz Shaw returns with his thrilling new version of this glorious musical inspired by the classic Hollywood film. This brand-new production runs from 29 November 2025 – 18 January 2026.

Comments