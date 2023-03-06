SEEKING DELPHI Premieres At VAULT Festival This Month

Seeking Delphi is a deeply compelling, painfully stark and shameless play about three homeless women seeking out stability, security and a way to change their fate.

This new genre-defying play by Hash Brown Theatre has been made in collaboration with homeless people from London and beyond, and is inspired by the Ancient Greek Tragedy The Women of Troy.

Cassie, Andi and Helen meet every Wednesday at the Delphi Leisure Centre for a quick 55p shower before heading back to the streets they call home. With nowhere in particular to go, they find ways to amuse themselves, attempt to recover from their trauma and ultimately find a sense of comfort with each other.

This work-in-progress production uses physical theatre, soundscapes, and raw dialogue to explore their relationships and the relationship between choice and circumstance for rough sleepers.

The show will premiere at VAULT Festival on 14-17 March. During this short run, Hash Brown will be providing complimentary tickets to some of the rough sleepers who contributed to the show's creation - including covering their transportation for the evening.

The company are supported by Arts Council England Funding and are also currently raising money via GoFundMe to take the show on a tour around the country, including to community centres and homeless shelters - where they will additionally run drama and artistic workshops for vulnerable communities and provide hot meals and toiletries packs to participants.

The Team

Stephanie Arkinstall - Helen

Stephanie is a British- Peruvian actor and co- founder of Hash Brown Theatre which was formed during MAPFest 2021 at East 15 and has since been a member of Director's Cut Theatre. She has an interest in bringing underrepresented voices to the stage, and experience in applied theatre with marginalised communities, including women in prison.

Murphee Thompson - Andi

Birmingham-born Murphee Thompson trained at East 15. Her short film about ADHD, Headspace, was part of Depict! Encounters Film Festival, and later qualified for Manchester Film Festival 2022. Murphee is passionate about stories that relate to our times such as the cost of living crisis, and neurodiversity.

Abigail Stone - Cassie

Abigail is a Welsh actor and writer, and East 15 graduate. She has been involved in multiple stage projects including 'Have I None' by Edward Bond, and is currently in production for her first original film. She is passionate about telling stories about working class people, and bringing welsh voices to the stage.

Dimitra Kalesiaki - Director

Dimitra is a Greek performer and director interested in the biodynamic process on stage and the healing power between performer and audience. She has a sincere curiosity about humanity on stage and is opening discussions to reveal fields in cognitive science on performing arts.

Jess Brigham - Lighting Designer

Jess Brigham is a lighting designer from Hull, having recently graduated with a first class degree from Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts. Recent credits include 'Mumsy' directed by Zoë Waterman (Hull Truck Theatre), Assistant Lighting Designer for 'Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons' directed by Josie Rourke (Harold Pinter).

Josh Anderson-Grey - Co-Writer

Josh has written a range of audio dramas and plays for the stage including for Anthropology Theatre and Director's Cut Theatre. He enjoys telling stories that support causes, uplift people, and challenge them to think critically about various topics such as with his police- brutality themed play 'Fed Up'.

Juliana Kilburn - Production Assistant

Juliana is a Brazilian- English actor and producer. She trained at Identity School of Acting and has experience performing for stage and screen in the UK and abroad. She has worked in production at the Southbank Centre and the Young Vic and is excited to bring Seeking Delphi to Vault Festival.

Seeking Delphi

14th - 17th March 2023, 18:30, Network Theatre Waterloo

Run time: 60 minutes