SCHLONG SONG Comes to The King's Head Theatre

Stand-up storytelling, hip-hop heroics, and emotional nudity collide in this smash-hit smackdown of sexual misadventure, now flying to the King's Head Theatre. Shticks' days inside a Puritan cult gave way to nights inside consenting adults on a quest to answer the timeless query: "What is gay shit, and where do I find it?" Hop on the scenic route to the bone zone - through good sex, bad luck, and the warmest corners of your own sticky mind - in this honest onslaught of hanky-panky hijinks!

Woody's stash of locker room undies is not the weirdest thing in his family's log cabin, but it's a pretty big tip off that he's not like the others in his conservative Christian school. Then, deemed "too gay to book anything but children's theatre," Woody splits New York City to discover just how many people can use him to pry open their closet doors. But a risky rendezvous on the other side of the world connects the dots between a lifetime of conditioning and some very specific positioning to prove that love and sex are (thankfully) not the same at all.

Coming to London after sold-out runs in the States and headlining the International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival, Schlong Song features original sound design and choreography by comic stripper Woody Shticks. Woody has taught children's theatre in 48 United States, headlined the Seattle Fringe and Intersections Festivals, and shimmied his way into hearts and pants around the globe. A founding producer of acclaimed interarts gang The Libertinis and a prized performer with Bawdy Storytelling, NOLAW (New Orleans), and house parties everywhere, Woody gleefully harnesses the unruly power of sex to confront power and privilege while getting to the bottom of respectability politics.

From The King's Head Theatre: "The King's Head Theatre was established in 1970. The most ethically and socially responsible fringe theatre in the UK, we are known for our challenging work and support of young artists. Last year 87,031 audience members saw a show of ours: 43,857 at our 110-seater home on Upper Street and 43,174 on tour. At our home in Islington we had 861 performances last year of 84 different shows. We are committed to fighting prejudice through the work we stage, the artists and staff we work with and by producing work for minority audience groups. We believe in fair pay for all on the fringe and create accessible routes for early career artists to stage their work; work we are passionate about. This year we announced the theatre is on the move. In 2018, subject to a fundraising campaign, the King's Head Theatre will move into a custom-built space in the heart of Islington Square, directly behind its current home securing the future of the venue for generations to come."



This 'dark, racy comedy punctuated with lessons in strength in the face of bigotry' (BroadwayWorld, 2017) plays at 9:00p at the King's Head Theatre, July 25-27, with 5:00p performances on July 26 and 27. Get tickets and all the sweet deets at www.WoodyShticks.com/SchlongSong!





