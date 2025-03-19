Rufus Norris Will Receive Special Award at Olivier Awards 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rufus Norris, outgoing Director of The National Theatre, will receive a Special Award for his services to the theatre industry at this year’s Olivier Awards with Mastercard. Following a 10-year tenure, Rufus will step down as Director of The National Theatre at the end of this month having overseen more than 170 productions at the theatre’s South Bank venue, with his final programmed play, David Eldridge’s End, opening in November.

During his tenure, Rufus has driven forward key commitments to staging new work, increasing representation on and off stage, making theatre more sustainable and increasing The National Theatre’s worldwide footprint, with a current global audience reach of 19 million. His recent productions include Nye, Hex, Small Island, Macbeth, Mosquitoes, My Country; a work in progress, The Threepenny Opera, wonder.land and Everyman. Previously, Rufus was an Associate Director at The National Theatre, directing Behind the Beautiful Forevers, The Amen Corner, Table, London Road, Death and the King’s Horseman and Market Boy.

Prior to his term as the National’s Director, Rufus directed a host of critically acclaimed productions at the Young Vic, Almeida, Royal Court, West End and Broadway, with his 2006 revival of Cabaret winning 2 Olivier Awards in 2007. He also received Best Director nominations in 2005 for Festen at the Almeida and Lyric theatres, and London Road at The National Theatre, Cottesloe.

Claire Walker and Hannah Essex, co-CEOs of Society of London Theatre, said, “We are thrilled that Rufus Norris will receive this year’s Special Award in recognition of his visionary leadership at The National Theatre. Rufus has played an instrumental role in shaping London’s theatre landscape, championing bold storytelling in some of the most unforgettable productions of the past decade.

“He has been passionate about removing barriers for those who may not otherwise have been able to access theatre. Under his leadership, The National Theatre created new careers and skills pathways into the industry for those underrepresented in the sector and ensured that world-class theatre productions were streamed for free in schools. Rufus established The National Theatre’s New Work department which has supported and nurtured a broad range of artists, dramatically increasing the number of productions by living writers.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Rufus and look forward to celebrating his remarkable achievements at the Olivier Awards next month."

The annual awards will take place on Sunday 6 April at the iconic Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Beverley Knight and Billy Porter, with highlights airing on ITV and Magic Radio that evening.

