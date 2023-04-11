Royal Experiences Come to The Royal Opera House this May in Honour of The Coronation

To celebrate the crowning of King Charles III, the Royal Opera House is rolling out the red carpet for a limited-edition Coronation Tour*. Go behind the scenes to experience the past as you step into the Royal Retiring Room, take a seat in the Royal Box and discover the little-known King's Smoking Room designed for King Edward VII. This exclusive behind the scenes tour also includes a limited-edition Coronation-themed goody bag featuring luxury products including a red velvet curtain mug and leather-bound notebook, among other royal treats. Book Click Here.

Our ground-floor Café will be serving Coronation themed sweet treats including macarons, biscuits and crown-shaped cookies, perfect for little ones, with prices starting from just £3. The Royal Opera House Terrace Bar, with stunning views overlooking Covent Garden Piazza, will be serving Coronation cocktails featuring the bespoke ROH x Portobello Road Gin and the British summer classic, Pimms, as well as delicious servings of strawberries and cream.

For anyone looking to take home a physical souvenir to commemorate the Coronation, look no further than the ROH Shop (instore and online). The shop presents an incredible collection of Royal Opera House Crest products, at all price points: pencils, notebooks, mugs, tea towels, tote bags and even historic prints of the Royal Family at the Royal Opera House. We also have the beautiful Elena Deshmukh collection, created exclusively for us and inspired by the rich architecture and history of the building. This collection includes tote bags, recycled leather notebooks, tea sets and trinket boxes. The Coronation inspired collection is available now.

Celebrate the Coronation on Thursday 4 May and join gin expert Jake Burger, as he showcases his selection of the perfect gin cocktails in the ROH shop. Join Jake (founder and co-owner of Portobello Road Gin) in store at our Covent Garden home from 4-7.30pm, and find out everything you wanted to know about how to make the very best gin cocktail. You can purchase the bespoke ROH x Portobello Road Gin online and instore from the ROH shop.

The Royal Opera's Music Director, Sir Antonio Pappano, will conduct the Coronation Orchestra at the Coronation of The King and The Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May 2023. The Coronation Orchestra comprises a bespoke collection of musicians drawn from orchestras of The former Prince of Wales' Patronages. 12 newly commissioned pieces of music will be performed, showcasing the very best in musical talent from across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

The Westminster Abbey Coronation will also unite Sir Pappano with long-term collaborator and ROH Principal Guest Concert Master, Vasko Vassilev, who will lead the Orchestra at Westminster Abbey.