Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Royal Experiences Come to The Royal Opera House this May in Honour of The Coronation

Learn more about the upcoming events here!

Apr. 11, 2023  

To celebrate the crowning of King Charles III, the Royal Opera House is rolling out the red carpet for a limited-edition Coronation Tour*. Go behind the scenes to experience the past as you step into the Royal Retiring Room, take a seat in the Royal Box and discover the little-known King's Smoking Room designed for King Edward VII. This exclusive behind the scenes tour also includes a limited-edition Coronation-themed goody bag featuring luxury products including a red velvet curtain mug and leather-bound notebook, among other royal treats. Book Click Here.

Our ground-floor Café will be serving Coronation themed sweet treats including macarons, biscuits and crown-shaped cookies, perfect for little ones, with prices starting from just £3. The Royal Opera House Terrace Bar, with stunning views overlooking Covent Garden Piazza, will be serving Coronation cocktails featuring the bespoke ROH x Portobello Road Gin and the British summer classic, Pimms, as well as delicious servings of strawberries and cream.

For anyone looking to take home a physical souvenir to commemorate the Coronation, look no further than the ROH Shop (instore and online). The shop presents an incredible collection of Royal Opera House Crest products, at all price points: pencils, notebooks, mugs, tea towels, tote bags and even historic prints of the Royal Family at the Royal Opera House. We also have the beautiful Elena Deshmukh collection, created exclusively for us and inspired by the rich architecture and history of the building. This collection includes tote bags, recycled leather notebooks, tea sets and trinket boxes. The Coronation inspired collection is available now.

Celebrate the Coronation on Thursday 4 May and join gin expert Jake Burger, as he showcases his selection of the perfect gin cocktails in the ROH shop. Join Jake (founder and co-owner of Portobello Road Gin) in store at our Covent Garden home from 4-7.30pm, and find out everything you wanted to know about how to make the very best gin cocktail. You can purchase the bespoke ROH x Portobello Road Gin online and instore from the ROH shop.

The Royal Opera's Music Director, Sir Antonio Pappano, will conduct the Coronation Orchestra at the Coronation of The King and The Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May 2023. The Coronation Orchestra comprises a bespoke collection of musicians drawn from orchestras of The former Prince of Wales' Patronages. 12 newly commissioned pieces of music will be performed, showcasing the very best in musical talent from across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

The Westminster Abbey Coronation will also unite Sir Pappano with long-term collaborator and ROH Principal Guest Concert Master, Vasko Vassilev, who will lead the Orchestra at Westminster Abbey.




Fringe Hit SHEWOLVES Will Embark on Spring Tour Photo
Fringe Hit SHEWOLVES Will Embark on Spring Tour
After a hit run at last year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe, SHEWOLVES embarks on a spring tour of theatres, schools, and community venues, from 14 April - 22 May. Named one of The Stage's 'Best shows of 2022', SHEWOLVES is written by Sarah Middleton and directed by Hannah Stone. 
Photos: In Rehearsal With THE SIX OF CALAIS & RUTH By Pegasus Opera Staged At Susie Sa Photo
Photos: In Rehearsal With THE SIX OF CALAIS & RUTH By Pegasus Opera Staged At Susie Sainsbury Theatre
Pegasus Opera Company and Hagemann Rosenthal Associates presents a double bill The Six of Calais & Ruth at Susie Sainsbury Theatre, Royal Academy of Music, London, NW1 5HT. The productions will be staged on Friday 21 April 7.30pm, Saturday 22 April 7.30pm, Sunday 23 April 2.30pm. See photos from inside rehearsal!
Bristol Old Vic On Screen and Complicité Will Present The Live Broadcast of DRIVE Y Photo
Bristol Old Vic On Screen and Complicité Will Present The Live Broadcast of DRIVE YOUR PLOW OVER THE BONES OF THE DEAD
Time Out Bristol Old Vic today announced that its first “on-location” live broadcast will take place later this month at The Lowry, Salford.
Latitude Announces George Ezra Sunday Takeover Photo
Latitude Announces George Ezra Sunday Takeover
Latitude festival has announced a George Ezra takeover on the Sunday of the festival. A series of special events have been developed to give fans of the iconic hitmaker a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in his musical world.

More Hot Stories For You


THE BODYGUARD Performance Stopped Due to Audience Altercation; Police Called to VenueTHE BODYGUARD Performance Stopped Due to Audience Altercation; Police Called to Venue
April 8, 2023

The 7 April evening performance of The Bodyguard at The Palace Theatre in Manchester was canceled after an audience altercation. Police were called to the theatre to manage the situation.
Brooklyn Rep Presents Queer Horror-Comedy IN THE BASEMENT At The Glory, 14-24 MayBrooklyn Rep Presents Queer Horror-Comedy IN THE BASEMENT At The Glory, 14-24 May
April 6, 2023

Brooklyn Rep presents the world premiere queer horror-comedy In the Basement by Bailey Williams 14-24 May at The Glory.
Photos: First Look at Oliver Tompsett in PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICALPhotos: First Look at Oliver Tompsett in PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL
April 6, 2023

Production photos have been released of Oliver Tompsett, who joined the company on Tuesday 4 April as Edward Lewis, in PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at the Savoy Theatre.
Cast Set For Award-Winning GENERATION GAMES Double-BillCast Set For Award-Winning GENERATION GAMES Double-Bill
April 6, 2023

Following its celebrated award-winning sell-out run in 2021, Generation Games returns to the White Bear Theatre from 11th - 22nd April.
The Crazy Coqs Presents: THE WEST END SINGS ABBA!The Crazy Coqs Presents: THE WEST END SINGS ABBA!
April 6, 2023

The Crazy Coqs continues its season of new shows, each with a different musical theme, featuring the cream of the West End presented by lyricist Mark Robert Petty and with Musical Direction by Inga Davis-Rutter.
share