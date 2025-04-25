Royal Court Will Host A London Theatre Celebration of the Life and Work of Athol Fugard

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join The Royal Court Theatre for a special evening honouring the life and legacy ofÂ Athol FugardÂ (11 June 1932 â€“ 8 March 2025), South Africaâ€™s Lifetime Achievement Tony Award-winning playwright and a towering figure in world theatre.

The Royal Courtâ€™s relationship with Fugard began over half a century ago, in the early 1970s, when the theatre proudly presented the international premieres of his groundbreaking anti-apartheid plays â€”Â Boesman and LenaÂ (1971),Â Sizwe Banzi is DeadÂ (1973),Â The IslandÂ (1973), andÂ Statements After an Arrest Under the Immorality ActÂ (1974).Â Sizwe BanziÂ andÂ The IslandÂ later transferred to Broadway, where co-creators and performersÂ John Kani OBEÂ andÂ Winston NtshonaÂ were awarded Best Actor Tony Awards.

Hosted byÂ David Byrne, Artistic Director of the Royal Court, and curated byÂ Greg Karvellas, former Artistic Director of The Fugard Theatre in Cape Town (2010â€“2021), this celebration will featureÂ John Kani OBE,Â Dame Janet Suzman, and others on stage, with reflections, live performance extracts, and recorded excerpts fromÂ Athol FugardÂ himself.

Tickets are Â£5 including a post-show toast with a glass of South African wine and â€” for meat-eaters â€” biltong, two of Atholâ€™s favourites.

Comments