Royal Court Will Host A London Theatre Celebration of the Life and Work of Athol Fugard

Join The Royal Court Theatre for a special evening honouring the life and legacy of Athol Fugard (11 June 1932 – 8 March 2025), South Africa’s Lifetime Achievement Tony Award-winning playwright and a towering figure in world theatre.

The Royal Court’s relationship with Fugard began over half a century ago, in the early 1970s, when the theatre proudly presented the international premieres of his groundbreaking anti-apartheid plays — Boesman and Lena (1971), Sizwe Banzi is Dead (1973), The Island (1973), and Statements After an Arrest Under the Immorality Act (1974). Sizwe Banzi and The Island later transferred to Broadway, where co-creators and performers John Kani OBE and Winston Ntshona were awarded Best Actor Tony Awards.

Hosted by David Byrne, Artistic Director of the Royal Court, and curated by Greg Karvellas, former Artistic Director of The Fugard Theatre in Cape Town (2010–2021), this celebration will feature John Kani OBE, Dame Janet Suzman, and others on stage, with reflections, live performance extracts, and recorded excerpts from Athol Fugard himself.

Tickets are £5 including a post-show toast with a glass of South African wine and — for meat-eaters — biltong, two of Athol’s favourites.

