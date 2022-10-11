Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Royal Court Theatre Staff Abused Over Staging of JEWS. IN THEIR OWN WORDS

Staff have been subjected to antisemitic abuse

Oct. 11, 2022  
Royal Court Theatre Staff Abused Over Staging of JEWS. IN THEIR OWN WORDS

Royal Court Theatre staff have been subjected to antisemitic abuse over the venue's decision to stage Jonathan Freedland's Jews. In Their Own Words, according to The Jewish Chronicle.

The play analyses antisemitism and examines the Royal Court's own history, including last year's "Hershel Fink" scandal.

The Jewish Chronicle reports that "some complainants harassed the Royal Court's box office staff on the phone, while others used Twitter to accuse the theatre of betrayal for showcasing Jewish voices."

Louisa Clein, who performs in the show as Luciana Berger and Tracy-Ann Oberman, reported that when a friend had tweeted about going to see the show, she was inundated with hateful messages. She said "It brought it all home to both of us and showed why the play had to be written".

Actor Tracy-Ann Oberman, who inspired the idea for the play, tweeted that Freedland and herself had been subjected to abuse as soon as the production was announced.

The story is this week's Jewish Chronicle front page: Theatre bombarded with abuse over play about Jews.

Read the full article here.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

