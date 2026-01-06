Royal Albert Hall Will Host First Season of Late Night Jazz For 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Royal Albert Hall has unveiled the line-up for its first season of the popular Late Night Jazz series for 2026, with 11 shows running from January through to April. Boasting everything from 13-piece big band ensembles such as The Sam Every (little) Big Band and eight-piece neo-soul groups like Orchard to intimate singer-songwriter solo artists (Gigi Wilde and HillarynxiHillarnun), the latest season continues to showcase some of the most exciting artists of the London jazz scene.

Kicking off the new year in style on Thursday 22 January is The Sam Every (little) Big Band, where the group will be celebrating the iconic Ella Fitzgerald by reimagining the songstresses' greatest hits with their own original arrangements. The following week, on Thursday 29 January, New Zealand-born Arjuna Oakes will be taking to the Elgar Room stage with his unique blend of soul, jazz, electronica and funk following the release of his successful debut album, While I'm Distracted, last year.

Matt Todd, Director of Programming at the Royal Albert Hall, said, “This past year has seen our most diverse range of jazz sub-genres and artists yet gracing the Elgar Room stage, and this latest season shows how we intend to carry on building this legacy. We're incredibly excited to continue providing a platform to upcoming artists such as Robyn's Rocket and Ankora with their innovative approaches to writing and performing, while also welcoming groups like The Sam Every (little) Big Band who honour and reimagine the deep roots of jazz in their own unique way.”

Robyn's Rocket brings her pioneering inclusive-conscious show to the Hall on Tuesday 3 February, showcasing experimental musicians from the learning disability and autism art scene, including her notorious 'space trumpet' – which involves creating ethereal layers of loops with her instrument mixed with various effects. Then on Valentine's Day (Saturday 14 February), Sophia Thakur, dubbed, “the poet of this generation” by the BBC, will be blending jazz with poetry and rhythms, hot on the heels of her debut single My City, released last September.

The following week, on Thursday 19 February, ORII COMMUNITY will present a night of innovative future-jazz fusion alongside a special guest set from South London singer-songwriter Hillarynx. Closing out the month, Tom Ford will perform new material from his upcoming debut album, goodbye, forever on Thursday 26 February. Set up as a stripped back guitar-bass-drums trio, Tom will be re-interpreting the music in line with his love of 80s post-punk and new wave.

In the first of three shows curated by Sarathy Korwar this year, March sees The Forever Presence draw from the rich tradition of spiritual jazz, weaving ambient electronic textures and contemporary classical arrangements on Thursday 5 March. The meditation-inducing group have been championed by the likes of Clash Magazine, BBC 6 Music, Jazz FM, and alternative US radio stations KEXP and KCRW.

Following the release of her raw, honest, and cinematic debut project, Life at the Kitchen Table, and a recent sell-out headline performance at St Matthias Church, Gigi Wilde will bring her soulful and tender sound to the Elgar Room on Thursday 12 March. Joined by her full band, Gigi will delve into the Hall's musical archives to bring alive music from the past, weaving compelling stories together into one evening of songs. Meanwhile, on Thursday 19 March, acclaimed jazz talent development charity Tomorrow's Warriors will present two all-female ensembles, jazz-fusion, funk, and R&B outfit Frontline and eight-piece group Ankora, plus a special DJ set from Olivier award-winning composer and Tomorrow's Warriors Music Leader, Romarna Campbell, as part of the Hall's month-long celebration of International Women's Day. The Harfoush Jazz Band, led by singer Ahmed Harfoush, will commemorate legendary Egyptian vocalist Abdel Halim Hafez under the name of their latest project titled The Egyptian Jazz Projekt on Monday 30 March where the group will be performing Hafez's studio and film work from the 1950s and 60s in a new jazz and Latino style.

Concluding the series is eight-piece neo-soul group Orchard on Thursday 9 April, as they celebrate the launch of their second EP. The group's music melds heavy grooves, warm horn lines and blistering improvisation, which saw their 2025 debut EP, Where We're Calling From, gain support from Soweto Kinch's on BBC Radio 3 show Round Midnight, and Yolanda Brown on Jazz FM.