Robbie Williams Will Perform Two Concerts The Royal Albert Hall For The Forthcoming Movie BETTER MAN

Robbie Williams has announced that he will perform two special shows at London's Royal Albert Hall this November which will be filmed for a major scene in the upcoming Robbie Williams film, 'Better Man'.



The concerts will take place on 6th and 7th November for two sensational nights of music at the iconic venue, where Robbie will perform a mixture of swing classics and some of his biggest hits.



As well as the chance to enjoy a unique concert from one of music's most celebrated performers, the show is an unmissable opportunity for Robbie fans to be a part of a major cinematic release. 'Better Man' is written, produced and directed by Michael Gracey ('The Greatest Showman') and will tell the story of Robbie's life. The film will give fans an introspective look into the experiences that shaped Robbie Williams both on and off stage. Filming commenced this year in Melbourne with Robbie travelling Down Under recently to shoot scenes and now the cameras are heading to the UK.

The November shows will be filmed for a scene portraying Robbie's triumphant 'Live At The Albert' show in 2001. The new shows are a unique opportunity for fans to be a part of the only Robbie Williams film ever to be made and in a further nod to the swing era, the dress code is strictly black tie.

Tickets for the exclusive shows are available from 9am BST this Thursday 27 October via a pre-sale on the official Robbie Williams store. General sale tickets are available from 11am BST on Thursday 27 October via LiveNation.co.uk